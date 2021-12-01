NJ Devils star gets huge contract extension

Jack Hughes, one of the New Jersey Devils' foundational pieces, will be staying with the team for quite a while after signing an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $8 million.

The 20-year-old would have become a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season without the extension.

"I'm so excited to sign this deal for myself and for my family," Hughes said. "I love being in New Jersey and I love playing in New Jersey. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else, and we are really building something special. I believe in what we are doing here, and we have a great chance to be successful for a long time.”

Hughes was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft and has scored 20 goals and 55 points in 119 games with the Devils. He returned to the Devils lineup in last night’s 5-2 loss to San Jose after missing six weeks with a dislocated shoulder.

"I am ecstatic for Jack and his entire family," Devils Managing Partner David Blitzer said. "This is a strong commitment from Jack to the organization's future and the New Jersey Devils to Jack. We all know what Jack means to the team on and off the ice- he's an unbelievable player and a fantastic person. His future is incredibly bright and he will be a pillar for our franchise for years to come."

Jack's younger brother, Luke, was New Jersey's first-round selection, and the fourth-overall choice, in the 2021 NHL Draft. The defenseman is currently playing at the University of Michigan (Big Ten). His older brother, Quinn is a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks.

The new contract kicks in the 2022-23 season.

