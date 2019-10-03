NJ deputy mayor resigns after Islam as ‘cancer’ meme backlash

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A deputy mayor has resigned, weeks after calling the religion of Islam a "cancer" in a shared Facebook image.

Louis Reiner stepped down from the appointed post, effective Sept. 26 and, as reported by NJ.com, the Township Committee passed a resolution Tuesday appointing fellow elected committeeman, Mike Mangin, to serve the remainder of Reiner's post. Reiner remains on the committee until his term expires.

Reiner shared a meme in September that showed a "mushroom cloud" explosion with the caption: “Some cancers must be treated with radiation. Islam is one of them.”

The post was deleted but screen captures of the image ignited a firestorm of criticism.

The Raritan Township Democratic Club called for Reiner to resign in a statement that said, "The hate speech that is spewing from Committeeman Lou Reiner's mouth and his Facebook posts can not and should not be tolerated."

The communications director for the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also said Reiner “owes the Muslims of New Jersey an apology” in a letter published last month by TAPinto.

Reiner did issue an apology, in a statement given to InsiderNJ, which said the post used “a poor choice of words" and added: "We need more people of faith in our society today. I offer this apology to the vast majority of Muslims who practice their faith peacefully and contribute greatly to our community.”

