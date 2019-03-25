NJ Democrats join call for public release of full Mueller report

New Jersey politicians are looking for the full release of the report by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, into collusion by President Donald Trump with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential campaign, not just a summary letter of its findings.

Attorney General Wiliam Barr reviewed the report released by Mueller, and then released a four-page letter reporting its conclusion that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 election. The report reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to Barr's letter.

Trump cheered the Sunday outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration.

"It's a shame that our country has had to go through this," Trump said. "To be honest, it's a shame that your president has had to go through this."

The letter set off demands from Democrats that the entire report be released, something that Barr said can't happen because some of the evidence used is classified.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, who held a fundraiser for his presidential campaign with Gov. Phil Murphy and Jon Bon Jovi in Red Bank at a private residence Sunday night, tweeted that the full report should be released, "not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official."

Murphy did not post a comment on the report.

"If the report is not made public, Congress and the American people will be left wondering what the Justice Department is hiding and that will further erode public confidence in the rule of law," U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, wrote on his Twitter account.

Former Gov. Chris Christie supported the findings of the report, calling it a "complete exoneration by one of the prosecutors with the most integrity and experience in America." He also pointed out that Mueller as a prosecutor doesn't exonerate.

"That’s an important finding because that is what prosecutors do — they prosecute, they do not exonerate," Christie tweeted. "Why? Because we all enjoy the presumption of innocence."

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

