NJ refuses Trump order to remove DEI in schools

🍎 State education department rebukes order to eliminate DEI

🍎 Sets up battle over federal funding for New Jersey schools

🍎 Harvard University had $2.2 billion in funding frozen

The head of the New Jersey Department of Education is pushing back on the Trump administration's pressure to axe diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

New Jersey Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer said the state would not certify that it was following antidiscrimination laws.

Instead, Dehmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education that was released late Thursday afternoon. It was a response to a demand earlier this month to follow the Trump administration's policies.

He wrote that New Jersey was already in compliance with federal laws, including a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin to receive federal financial assistance.

Kevin Dehmer (Photo credit: New Jersey School Boards Association) Kevin Dehmer (Photo credit: New Jersey School Boards Association) loading...

Trump admin wants DEI out of New Jersey schools

It sets up a battle that could end in New Jersey losing its federal funding for education.

Craig Trainor, a Trump appointee and the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said that federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right.

When states accept funds, they agree to follow federal antidiscrimination law, he said.

"Unfortunately, we have seen too many schools flout or outright violate these obligations, including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans to favor another based on identity characteristics in clear violation of Title VI," Trainor said.

No new federal laws

In his letter Thursday, New Jersey Education Department Commissioner Dehmer said the state expected the money to keep flowing.

"The NJDOE is unaware of any changes in federal law or regulations that would necessitate the provision of additional certifications beyond those that it or New Jersey LEAs have already provided, or that would warrant a material change in the terms and conditions of its award of federal funds.

"Furthermore, while USDE’s request references 'certain DEI practices' or 'illegal DEI,' it does not define those terms, and there are no known federal or New Jersey State laws prohibiting diversity, equity, or inclusion.

Federal funding freeze for universities

On Tuesday, the Trump administration froze over $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard. The freeze came amid an investigation into antisemitism at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A letter from the administration sent to Harvard said that it must shutter all DEI programs and end all DEI practices — among other demands, including an audit of "programs and departments that most fuel antisemitic harassment or reflect ideological capture" — to continue to receive federal funds.

Four other Ivy League schools, including Princeton University, have faced similar freezes.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5