NJ deer hunter falls 6 feet into open sewer

HACKETTSTOWN — A bow hunter who police said fell into an open sewer drain as he tried to retrieve his kill on Friday night faces additional questions about where he was hunting.

The 47-year-old Hackettstown man was in a wooded are near the intersection of Old Allamuchy Road and Route 517 when he fell 6 feet, according to police. Responding officers said the man suffered a head injury.

The Hackettstown Rescue Squad, St. Clare's paramedics and the Hackettstown Fire Department pulled the man out and had him flown to Morristown Medical Center.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was also determined to be hunting too close to an apartment building, according to police. Police also did not disclose if he was hunting on private or public property.

The fall bow season is underway in Hackettstown where hunting is allowed from a half hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Sunset was 6:58 p.m on Friday. The man was hunting with another person but police did not disclose how long he was in the sewer before help arrived.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ