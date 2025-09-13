It's hard to believe, but we're at that time of year when dark becomes the rule and not the exception. When our days cross that threshold to the shorter side and nights take over dominating the 24 hour day.

And with that change comes the discussion about if and when we should change our clocks. When is the right time for us to fall back?

Here in New Jersey, we fall back on the first Sunday in November. That means for 2025, that date is Nov. 2, which is fairly early. For comparison, the earliest the clocks can fall back are on Nov. 1, and the latest is Nov. 7. It all depends on how the calendar year falls.

With that said, that one week makes a big difference, both in the morning and in the evening. And that of course prompts the question, should we even change the clocks in the first place?

Alarm Clock Sleep Ugh upset Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Should the clock change remain?

Here in New Jersey, it makes sense to keep the clock change in place. Yes, some may disagree with this, but there are a couple of good reasons why it makes sense.

For one, changing the clocks helps keep consistency in the morning. Sure, the sunrise changes, but it would be more of an extreme difference if we didn't fall back.

Consistency matters

If we stayed in Daylight Saving Time, our sunrise in New Jersey would push as late as 8 a.m. That's way too late for it to get bright, let alone sending the kids off to school in the pitch dark.

And second, it won't make much of a difference in the evening. Either way it'll get dark by the time most of us get off of work, and it'll be cold.

It's honestly safer to keep that sunrise as early as possible in the morning as opposed to the evening.

Sunrise Sunset NJ calendar time clock Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Should we fall back sooner?

This is another argument some may disagree with, and that's OK. Despite trying to hold onto brighter evenings for as long as possible, we really should be falling back by the second Sunday in October.

The primary reason for this is simple. The mornings start to get way too dark with the sunset falling too late.

It's also a lot harder to get started in the morning without sunlight. And, as argued above, it'll be easier to get the kids ready for school too if there's more sunlight earlier in the day.

Time to turn the clocks ahead Time to turn the clocks ahead (sun: Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Should we spring forward sooner?

I actually think we spring forward at just the right time. As of now, we're set to push the clocks forward on the second Sunday in March. That means for 2026, we'll spring forward on March 8.

Yes, it'll be harder on all of us to adjust for the work day that Monday. But let's be real, no matter how early or late we spring forward, that first Monday will drag.

If anything, that may open up the argument for us for spring forward on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. At least that'll give us an additional day to adjust ourselves before the work grind begins that first Monday.

Time clocks calendar thumbs up green check approve sunrise sunset Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Earlier fall back, Saturday forward

So yes, we absolutely should be falling back sooner than the first weekend of November, and springing forward on a Saturday, not on Sunday. And regardless what some may think, we need the clock changes in New Jersey.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ highway back-to-school messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.