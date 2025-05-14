🔴 Years of child abuse allegations

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – A now 18-year-old woman has accused a couple of keeping her captive to endure horrific abuse and rape for seven years, until she escaped their home and got help.

The victim made her way to a neighbor’s house in Gloucester Township on May 8, which is when local police were first contacted.

By Saturday, the victim had disclosed details of the years-long allegations involving her mother and stepfather and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was called in.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Brenda Spencer and 41-year-old Branndon Mosley were arrested at their residence and charged with at least a dozen offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Mosley faced five additional charges, including aggravated sexual assault.

Law enforcement found squalid conditions and another younger teen living there.

Victim details years of abuse

While in sixth grade in 2018, the victim said she was removed from school at Spencer’s discretion and confined to their home as the abuse allegedly began.

She told police she was forced to live in a dog crate for roughly a full year, only being let out periodically.

The victim said she was later chained up in a padlocked bathroom, and only let out of the confined space when other family members visited the residence.

At other times, she said she was forced to live in a bare room outfitted with a motion alarm system — with no bathroom access except for a bucket.

During her time being held captive, the victim said she endured years of sexual abuse by Mosley and physical beatings with a belt, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said, during a news conference streamed by NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Mosley allegedly began sexually assaulting the teen when she was between the ages of 13 and 16, at least once withholding a plate of food until an assault was finished, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Camden County Prosecutor says NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Screenshot from nbcphiladelphia.com) Camden County Prosecutor says NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Screenshot from nbcphiladelphia.com) loading...

At the time of Spencer and Mosley’s arrests, detectives found a 13-year-old also lived in the home, and was also removed from school years earlier at Spencer’s discretion.

The child was taken out of the school system after second grade, as the couple became worried that she would tell someone about her older sister being confined to a dog crate, according to the same affidavit.

Both girls were on record as being homeschooled.

MacAulay said that state requirements do not involve anything other than informing a school district of a child being homeschooled, which in this case, was used to cover up years of abuse.

The home was found in a state of filth with numerous dogs, chinchillas and other animals.

NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Camden County , Canva) NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Camden County , Canva) loading...

Spencer, who is not employed, and Mosley, who worked for SEPTA as a train conductor, were both charged with the following offenses:

▪️first-degree kidnapping

▪️second-degree conspiracy to commit kidnapping

▪️second-degree aggravated assault

▪️second-degree endangering the welfare of a child – abuse/neglect (five counts)

▪️third-degree criminal restraint

▪️​​third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

▪️third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

▪️fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Mosley was also charged with these additional offenses:

▪️first-degree aggravated sexual assault (two counts)

▪️second-degree sexual assault (two counts)

▪️second-degree endangering the welfare of a child - sexual contact

Both were being held in Camden County Jail, pending detention hearings in Superior Court.

Gloucester Township Police Chief says NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Screenshot from nbcphiladelphia.com) Gloucester Township Police Chief says NJ couple accused of years long child abuse (Screenshot from nbcphiladelphia.com) loading...

There had been no prior domestic violence reports at the home, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said during the Wednesday news conference, just a few complaints involving the family's animals, like barking dogs.

When asked by a reporter what type of dogs were living in the home, Harkins said they appeared to be Great Danes, or other large breeds.

The couple accused of the heinous abuse was due in court on Friday morning, MacAulay said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Timothy Jordan of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-365-3073 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS

