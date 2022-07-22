NJ cop’s measured professionalism takes a perp off the streets

Today's #BlueFriday honoree is New Jersey Transit Police Officer Brian Lee.

He was on patrol at the Light Rail Station in Jersey City when he spotted a Corvette driving recklessly through the parking area. He immediately approached and stopped the car.

This is when things can quickly get out of control.

On a side note, this is why I always point out that nothing about police work is "routine."

In this case, the driver was agitated and did not comply with the officer's directions. Then the guy speeds off.

Instead of giving chase, Officer Lee immediately returned to the district office and reviewed his body cam footage.

Turns out his measured reaction paid off as the suspect was quickly identified as a person of interest in several violent crimes including a homicide.

Thanks to the detailed work of Officer Brian Lee, the suspect was located and apprehended to face justice.

Thank you to the entire NJ Transit police force, you guys don't get enough credit for the hard work you put out every day on the job.

Remember, there's a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

Read the full account from the email sent to us recommending Officer Brian Lee for this honor:

On July 24, 2021, Detective Lee was on patrol of Westside Avenue Light Rail Station when he observed a Chevrolet Corvette being operated in a reckless manner. Recognizing the danger that this vehicle posed to the public, Det. Lee initiated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle for reckless driving. During the stop the driver was evasive and non-compliant. The driver of the Corvette then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. No pursuit was authorized, and Det. Lee immediately returned to District 3 to downloaded images of the driver from his Body Worn Camera. Detective Lee launched an exhaustive investigation into the suspect driver which revealed that the driver was a person of interest in several recent violent crimes including a homicide in New York City and an aggravated assault in Hoboken in which the suspect struck a victim in the face with a firearm. Det. Lee continued his investigation into the suspect and through his efforts an arrest warrant was issued for Second Degree Eluding. Det. Lee successfully executed an arrest warrant and apprehended the suspect without incident. During the search warrant Detective Lee also recovered an illegal handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition. The extra effort which was put intoserves as a testament to how these cases can be brought to successful conclusions and serves as an exampleto all of our newer officers. Detective Lee's efforts removed a violent offender and a handgun from the streets, undoubtably preventing further violence. For his determination, relentless follow up, and dedication to the mission and core values of the New Jersey Transit Police Department, Detective Brian Lee is hereby presented with the Excellent Police Service Award.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

