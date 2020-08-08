NJ cops kill man wielding broken bottle, wound man armed with knife

Authorities are investigating separate police-involved shootings that wounded one man and killed another.

In Jersey City on Friday, police responded about 6 p.m. to a report of a drunk person in a fight at 25 Hopkins Ave. near Christ Hospital.

Police said a man armed with a knife ignored commands to drop the weapon. They said he then tried to attack officers with the knife after police had deployed pepper spray.

An officer opened fire and wounded the man, who was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

The man, who prosecutors had not yet publicly identified, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third- and fourth-degree weapons violations.

State officials also are looking into a Thursday afternoon shooting in Ventnor City, where police were dispatched about 4:16 p.m. after a 911 call reporting an erratic man at Wellington and West End avenues.

Police said they found a man holding a broken glass bottle walking back and forth across the roadway, which police had to cut off to traffic.

Police said that at 4:30, the man advanced toward officers while holding the glass. Several officers opened fire, fatally wounding him. The man, who authorities have not yet publicly identified, was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

