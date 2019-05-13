NJ cop dressed up as Orthodox Jewish man for party, report says

A Maywood police officer who is also a Rochelle Park volunteer firefighter was reprimanded for dressing as an Orthodox Jewish man at a party, Rochelle Park officials told NorthJersey.com .

But the report says it's not clear what that reprimand entailed.

A photo sent to the news outlet through a public records request, shows Pete Donatello III, who was the chief at the time, wearing what appears to be a red yarmulke and payot, or the long sidecurls often worn by Orthodox Jewish men. According to the story, the images of Donatello at a going away party for a firefighter at the firehouse on Dec. 29 were sent to the township anonymously, along with a note saying some people at the party were "deeply upset" at his appearance.

Donatello has been disciplined for the outfit and volunteers for the township have been required to attend anti-harassment training, township officials told the news outlet

Rochelle Park's mayor and fire chief did not immediately return messages from New Jersey 101.5. The Maywood mayor's office has also not yet returned a message seeking comment.

