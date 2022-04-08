NJ contest invites you to turn Peeps into art

NJ contest invites you to turn Peeps into art

Getty Images

New Jersey has been ranked the number one state in Peeps purchases, meaning if you aren’t yet obsessed with Peeps, you probably should be.

Peeps are one of the most popular Easter candies year-round, despite the fact that they aren’t chocolate eggs and other sweet treats. They are said to be the candy of Easter due to the fact that eggs are a symbol of rebirth, and are associated with spring which is a new season.

This year, Cranford will be hosting a PEEPS-Tacular Marshmallow Art Competition making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate Peeps.

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
loading...

April 8-18 entries for the Easter PEEPS art competition will be on display around Cranford for voting. The only requirement for the competition was to get creative using glue and mold to make the Peeps into entirely new creations.

The winner of the competition will receive $100 and the runner up and 3rd place will also get a monetary reward.

There are also several other Peep-themed events going on this month in nearby areas such as Peddler's Village in Pennsylvania. Currently, there are over 90 pieces of artwork ranging from paintings to sculptures of bunnies and chicks which resemble a Peep. Many of these artworks are entries from the Peep competition earlier in the year, so this is also a fun way to discover new talent in the area.

If New Jersey really is the top seller of Peeps, we might as well take advantage of it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top