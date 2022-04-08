NJ contest invites you to turn Peeps into art

New Jersey has been ranked the number one state in Peeps purchases, meaning if you aren’t yet obsessed with Peeps, you probably should be.

Peeps are one of the most popular Easter candies year-round, despite the fact that they aren’t chocolate eggs and other sweet treats. They are said to be the candy of Easter due to the fact that eggs are a symbol of rebirth, and are associated with spring which is a new season.

This year, Cranford will be hosting a PEEPS-Tacular Marshmallow Art Competition making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate Peeps.

Marshmallow Peeps Candy (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) loading...

April 8-18 entries for the Easter PEEPS art competition will be on display around Cranford for voting. The only requirement for the competition was to get creative using glue and mold to make the Peeps into entirely new creations.

The winner of the competition will receive $100 and the runner up and 3rd place will also get a monetary reward.

There are also several other Peep-themed events going on this month in nearby areas such as Peddler's Village in Pennsylvania. Currently, there are over 90 pieces of artwork ranging from paintings to sculptures of bunnies and chicks which resemble a Peep. Many of these artworks are entries from the Peep competition earlier in the year, so this is also a fun way to discover new talent in the area.

If New Jersey really is the top seller of Peeps, we might as well take advantage of it.

