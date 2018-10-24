WHIPPANY — A written threat was delivered to congressional candidate Jay Webber and his children at his office.

Webber, who is taking on Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the 11th congressional district to succeed the retiring Rodney Frelinghuysen, received the threat in the U.S. Mail on Tuesday. It consisted of a torn up Webber campaign lawn sign and a letter that questioned his politics and whether or not he is truly conservative.

Webber is currently an assemblyman from the 26th legislative district in Morris County.

The threat was received a day before news was released that packages containing crude pipe bombs were delivered to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN offices in Manhattan, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Liberal billionaire George Soros received a similar device Monday at his home in New York.

The writer of the letter to Webber said that he should hope he loses the election — "or else."

"How many kids do you have...7? Unlucky 7. This is what we think of you. Time to get out of politics," the letter says.

"You are NOT for the middle class. Be honest" and "You think it is OK to cap SALT to $10K in NJ?" read the letter, which called Webber a "scumbag" before accusing him of telling "lies while smiling."

Campaign spokeswoman Ronica Cleary said the threat was reported to law enforcement and that he will not be "intimidated by those who try to silence opponents in an effort to stifle debate and democracy."

Sherrill called the the threat "absolutely appalling" and that no one who runs for public office should feel like their candidacy puts their family in danger.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms and hope law enforcement determines who was behind this and holds them accountable," she said.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, a family supporting U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, was the target of anti-Semitic graffiti on their home and street.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ