NJ comedian will host a 24-hour benefit show to fight MS

There’s an opportunity to be entertained for a good cause all while never having to leave your home, could you ask for anything better?

Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo is holding its 4th Annual 24-Hour Livestream Benefit for the National MS Society. The show is happening March 26 from 8 p.m. through the 27 at 8 p.m..

This event brings together an incredible mix of comedians, musicians, actors, and writers, all donating their time to raise awareness and funds for MS research.

The 24 hour livestream will feature live performances, special interviews, and surprise drop-ins throughout the night.

What is MS?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, unpredictable disease that affects over 2.3 million people worldwide.

The National MS Society is dedicated to funding cutting-edge research, providing resources for those living with MS, and advocating for policies that improve lives.

This cause hits home for me, as I’ve lost a family member to MS. I’ve participated in many MS walks to raise money and have seen hundreds of other families who have been affected by the disease. When I heard about this event I was beyond impressed with what the guys at Dystopia Tonight are doing.

Some of the appearances to be made throughout the even include Paul Reiser, Lewis Black, Tommy Chong, and Alan Zweibel among many many others.

Donations from events like this help fund:

🔴 Nearly 20 treatment options that didn’t exist 30 years ago

🔴 Federal research funding & major legislative wins for MS patients

🔴 Support programs that connect & assist people living with MS worldwide

Last year Poveromo and his co-host Greg Jagger were able to raise over $10,000. They hope to top that this year, and you can help them achieve that by donating here.

The livestream will be available here.

