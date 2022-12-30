NJ comedian Chris Gethard to perform in Newark

Chris Gethard, a comedian, podcaster, and writer, is scheduled to perform at the Brick Comedy Revue on Friday Jan. 6, 2023.

The event, hosted by Justin Williams and DJ Gonzalo Silva, will be a night filled with stand up comedy and musical performances starting at 8 pm.

Kilkenny Alehouse is located at 27 Central Ave. Newark, New Jersey.

No stranger to the Garden State, Gethard was born and raised in West Orange, New Jersey, and attended Rutgers University.

truTV's The Chris Gethard Show Press Event Jason Kempin loading...

To get a taste of Gethard’s material and love for his New Jersey roots, you should check out his 2019 comedy special Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese.

You can listen to the full album on YouTube.

I like it so much that I’ll forgive him for saying “Taylor Ham” instead of “pork roll,” and that certainly says a lot.

You may also recognize him from movies like "Don't Think Twice," or the Action Park documentary "Class Action Park." He also hosts his own podcast Beautiful/ Anonymous.

Chris Gethard At Live Taping Of Beautiful/Anonymous Podcast Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Per EventBrite, Gerhard

can be seen performing all over the world. He’s the host of the podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, the author of a few books, and the figurehead of a canceled television show that was actually more like a religious cult.

The show mentioned above is The Chris Gethard Show, which ran from 2011 to 2018.

Other performers on the Revue will be Courtney Fearrington and Ben X. Kim, two New York-based comedians, and various musical guests including Chaancé, a Jazz R&B singer.

You can purchase tickets to the show here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022 Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.