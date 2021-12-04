5 coffee shops for the holiday season at the NJ shore

My wife and I moved back to the area, at the beginning of the month, and were pleasantly surprised to find so many local businesses throughout the Jersey Shore. Especially, delicious Jersey Shore coffee shops that are open all year. As you know, it's crushing when some of our favorite spots close up for the "off-season."

Thanks to the holiday weekend and some time off, we started to venture out in hope of finding a neighborhood to buy a home. As you may know, this is an exhausting process, especially with two little ones.

We found ourselves, almost on autopilot, punching in "coffee" into the GPS. I'm glad we did because we literally hit the first choice (as long it was not too far off of our main road) to try.

Due-Back in Island Heights, NJ

We were exploring the area when we noticed how close we were to the river. Again, throwing the word "coffee" into the navigation, we were surprised that this charming little place was located two blocks from the river, right off Central Ave.

Photo credit Lauren Due

Lava Java House in Lavallette, NJ

Lava Java is a local favorite if you are on the island. During the summer months, and yes sometimes in the off-season, there is a decent line for Lava Java but it is well worth it. It is within walking distance for residence and beachgoers alike. Get there early, because this shop closes shop at 2 p.m.

Photo Credit - Lauren Due

How You Brewin' on Long Beach Island, NJ

First of all, thank goodness this was open on our excursion deep into Ocean County. We were looking at places near Manahawkin and decided to visit the Barnegat Lighthouse. Then decided to climb the lighthouse with a 3-year-old and a 7-month-old. We needed to refuel...

Photo Credit - Lauren Due

Port Coffee Roasters in Bay Head, NJ

We passes this location at least two dozen times since moving back to the area. Finally, yesterday, we stopped into Port Coffee Roasters. Instantly a fan. This place impressed me in many ways. You could tell within its small footprint, there were big hearts behind the counter.

Photo Credit - Lauren Due

Batch. in Manasquan, NJ

So, we made it up to Manasquan, and on literally "main street" we stumbled upon batch. This was a great little spot with delicious coffee. I went the "bulletproof" route and it was delicious.

Photo Credit - Lauren Due

We're excited to continue to explore these shore towns but now we may have to add coffee shops to our "needs" list for a new home.

