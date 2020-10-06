NJ charity has served 25,000 meals to those in need in 2020

There is a new campaign to end food insecurity caused by the coronavirus. FeedNJ, an initiative by SoupKitchen411, has reached a milestone of serving 25,000 meals to 15 different New Jersey municipalities.

The campaign collects donations from individuals, small businesses, and large corporations to buy meals at cost from local restaurants. Those meals are then served to community soup kitchens throughout the state.

Most of the meals have been provided to Trenton, New Brunswick, Paterson, Perth Amboy, and Jersey City soup kitchens. SoupKitchen411 CEO Ken DeRoberts saying in a press release, "We are beyond proud that since April, FeedNJ has served over 25,000 meals. Food insecurity has only worsened since the outbreak of COVID-19, and we are so happy to be working to combat this issue every day, while stimulating local economies and supporting family-owned restaurants at the same time."

Laura Ali who servers as a member of the organization's board of directors said, "The success of FeedNJ is beyond anything we would have imagined," adding, "25,000 meals is an incredible amount. We have provided delicious, restaurant quality meals to thousands of New Jersey residents in need. We are hoping to continue this trajectory and serve an additional 25,000 meals by the end of the year."

On the last Friday of every month, FeedNJ purchases over 2,000 thousand meals to feed all daily patrons at soup kitchens across the state, an initiative called #FeedingFriday.

SoupKitchen411 is a registered 501(c)(3) Non-Profit and has a Platinum rating by GuideStar. To make a tax-deductible donation to support local families and restaurants, visit their website and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

