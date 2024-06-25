PARAMUS — Want to be transported back to your teens or 20s?

You can do that this weekend — sort of — when a countrywide tour of pop artists from the early 2000s makes a stop in New Jersey.

And you can enjoy the music for free.

The POP 2000 Tour is scheduled to hit Westfield Garden State Plaza on Saturday, June 29.

The outdoor event is scheduled to take place on a stage near Shake Shack. It promises to "take you back to the golden era of TRL and 2000s pop hits."

The concert portion, which begins at 3 p.m., will be hosted by *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick. Performers include O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and Jeff Timmons of 98°.

Westfield Garden State Plaza Westfield Garden State Plaza loading...

The event of 2000s hits kicks off at 1 p.m. with a DJ. On site is a "food village" featuring a handful of vendors, according to a the Garden State Plaza's website.

Elsewhere, the mall says, there will be boy-band merchandise, "nostalgia stations" such as airbrush tattoos, and a "2000s photo moments station." You can also purchase a post-show selfie with the stars.

The standing-room only concert is free to attend. Still, the mall would like an estimate of how many people plan to show up. You're encouraged to RSVP using this link.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker