❄️ Nearly 10,000 still without power statewide, with South Jersey hit hardest

❄️ Some NJ schools will be closed again for Wednesday

New Jersey continues to recover from the Blizzard of 2026 with thousands still without power and dozens of schools closed for a third day.

The blizzard, the second biggest snowstorm recorded at Newark Liberty International Airport with 27.1 inches dumped well over a foot of heavy, wet snow across the state whipped by strong, gusty winds. The storm is long gone but its impacts are still being felt on a number of fronts.

JCP&L has restored the majority of its customers, with less than is under 1,000 still without power. Atlantic City Electric still has about 8,000 customers without power and says restoration may not happen until Friday.

🔴 The Trump DOJ has sued Gov. Mikie Sherrill over her anti-ICE policies.

🔴 The lawsuit argues New Jersey is obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

🔴 Sherrill and state officials vow to fight back, escalating a high-stakes legal clash.

President Donald Trump's Justice Department is going after New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill after her administration implemented anti-ICE policies, including creating a video portal to hold federal agents accountable.

On Monday, the DOJ filed a lawsuit directly against Sherrill in Newark federal court. The lawsuit challenges Sherrill's video portal that allows residents to upload footage of their interactions with ICE. The governor touts it as a way to hold federal immigration officers accountable.

Gov. Sherrill is directly accused of vilifying and obstructing federal immigration agents through an executive order. It's the first time the new governor's policies will be tested by the Trump administration.

"Governor Mikie Sherill aims to intentionally obstruct federal law enforcement and celebrates thwarting the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that federal immigration law be faithfully executed," the lawsuit said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump started in sales mode, using his State of the Union address to deliver an upbeat vision of the U.S. economy.

But that portrayal collides with the sentiment of Americans who remain anxious about their finances and feel they haven’t benefited from Trump’s policies. He took the high road to honor the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team and a war hero before pivoting abruptly to a darker tone as he ridiculed Democrats.

Click the link above for takeaways from the speech.

✈️ A Bayonne couple says ICE detained the Moroccan-born husband at Newark Airport, triggering a months-long ordeal.

💰 Thousands have been raised for legal fees as the man fights a years-old deportation order.

🏢 The case continues as ICE plans a new detention facility in NJ, sparking political backlash.

BAYONNE — A New Jersey woman has been getting help from friends and the community after ICE descended on them at Newark Airport and detained her Moroccan-born husband, keeping him locked up without conviction or criminal charge for two months.

As a three-time voter for Donald Trump, Sandra Hafraoui tells NJ.com she now has a different reaction to the president’s immigration policy after her husband’s nightmare ordeal and current house arrest.

“You said you were going after the worst of the worst, but instead you ruined our life,” Hafraoui said in the report.

The Hafraouis have received thousands in donations to help pay their ongoing legal expenses.

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., who helped keep pressure on federal officials, tells New Jersey 101.5 that “Mr. Hafraoui’s case is part of a significant influx of non-criminal ICE detentions that our office has dealt with since the Trump Administration began. ICE’s own data shows that 73% of those being held in detention are not criminals.”

🔴 The all-GOP Roxbury council opposes an ICE detention center in their town.

🔴 Local leaders warn of $85M tax revenue loss over 30 years, escalating pressure.

🔴 New federal bill aims at reimbursing towns for costs tied to ICE detention facilities.

ROXBURY — Intense local Republican pushback against a new ICE detention center in this New Jersey town has forced the hand of their local congressman.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has officially closed on a property in Roxbury, Mayor Tom Carey and the all-GOP township council said on Saturday. The announcement came after the Washington Post reported ICE wanted to build a 1,500-bed detention center at the site.

ICE detention center in Roxbury infuriates local leaders

Roxbury's elected officials unanimously oppose the coming ICE facility. But the opposition isn't ideological — they say the land isn't zoned for a detention center, and such a densely packed building would strain local water, sewer, and public safety systems.

They also raised concerns that the facility would cost the township significant tax revenues: $1.8 million a year for an estimated $85 million loss over the next 30 years.

Carey and the council officials called out, by name, U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J. 7th District. While Kean said his office worked closely with officials in Roxbury and engaged with Homeland Security on the township's behalf, the local Republicans said Kean hadn't done enough to defend Roxbury.

"Despite repeated outreach, our federal representative, Congressman Tom Kean Jr., did not engage to the level we had hoped to provide the advocacy our residents deserved," township officials said.

