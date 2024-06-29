There are a few ways to easily start an argument in Jersey.

Do you call it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

Does Central Jersey exist or are people just crazy?

And of course the big one; where do you get the best pizza?

Jersey is extremely passionate about its pizza, and rightfully so because it truly is delicious.

Jersey Pizza has one up on New York pizza eight days a week, and your options can really be overwhelming.

I'm a big fan of Marathon on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, and of course, Capone's in Toms River has an awesome slice (at a great price too!).

Recently though, one North Jersey pizzeria was ranked as one of the top 22 pizza joints in the entire country, and it may be worth the drive.

What NJ Pizza Place Was Ranked Among The Top 22 Pizza Spots In America?

It's a spot known for using fresh ingredients daily, as well as having some pretty creative pizza choices like a white pie topped with hazelnuts and honey.

That's not really my speed, but their classic pepperoni looks pretty solid!

According to North Jersey, Razza Pizza in Jersey City was ranked as one of the top 22 pizzerias in the United States for 2024.

What sets Razza apart is that they look at pizza as an "Agricultural Product" which means that they try to keep everything in their kitchen fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced.

Sure, it may not be a big boardwalk slice the size of your torso, but it is a darn good-looking pie if you ask me!

By the way, if you're curious about what Dave Portnoy thinks of Jersey Pizza, check out his reviews.