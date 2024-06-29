Massive “Under 14″ Law In Place In New York State

The summer of 2024 is about to begin here in New York State and may be the busiest and most exciting yet! There is one important law that you should know that is a life saver.

Hopefully, the weather will start to get a little more stable and we can start to enjoy all that New York State has to offer. From Niagara Falls, to the Adirondack Mountains, there is so much to explore and much of it can be done on a bike!

But before you load up the family and bikes, it is vital to remember that New York State has a strict bicycle helmet law that could help prevent injury and save a life.

Before your son or daughter gets on their bike, to ride to school or with friends, there is a law in New York State that requires them to wear a safe helmet if they are under the age of 14.

According to a post from New York State, "in New York State, all bicyclists under the age of 14 years old are required to wear safety certified bicycle helmets when they are operators or passengers on bicycles (Sec. 1238(5)). Children aged 1 to 4 must wear certified bicycle helmet and ride in specially designed child safety seats".

However, there are some places in New York State that are even more strict with the bike helmet law and aim to protect even more residents on bikes.

"For example, Rockland and Erie counties require everyone riding bicycles on county property, regardless of age, to wear approved bicycle helmets".

Have a great summer! But be safe and for those who drive a car, remember the old adage to "look twice and save a life"!