Favorite Breakfast Spots in the Atlantic City, NJ Area (Photos)

We are revisiting our list of favorite breakfast spots in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Our team of listeners, readers, family member foodies and friends were assembled and have selected the best breakfast restaurants.

As we always reveal, our list is incomplete and highly subjective in nature … nonetheless, it is a diverse representation of great meals and restaurants throughout the Atlantic City area.

My favorite breakfast spot is Gary’s Restaurant in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

My undisputed favorite breakfast item is the Eggs Benedict. It comes with oversized English Muffins and they’re generous with the amount of homemade (not from powder) Hollandaise Sauce (see below, a photo of my recent meal.

You can also have this delectable dish topped with crab meat if you would like. Next level, Yum.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Catherine Nardelli wrote us about “Chicken and Waffles at Velo (Cafe in Ventnor) Yum!” (See below).

Catherine Nardelli Photo. Catherine Nardelli Photo. loading...

Chef Michael Dangelo picked Essel’s.

Jim O’Neill and a number of others selected The Gilchrist Restaurant, located in Atlantic City, Margate and Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Richard Sless picked Fitzgerald's Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Tommy Howell wrote us Sorry, I'm partial to TW Howell’s. My dad and uncle are very creative and bring to Pomona and South Jersey some great cuisine.

No need to be sorry Tommy!

Sal Spena, the General Manager of Vic & Anthony’s Steak House at The Golden Nugget wrote us:

”3 places that immediately come to mind...

Not in any order..

Velo Cafe Ventnor Essels West AC JJ Diner Old Cardiff Circle

Janine Riggins wrote us “No Reservations in Galloway! They have a great menu and offer vegan & gluten free options. The vegan French toast on thick, soft ciabatta bread is amazzzzing!! You'd never know it's vegan.” (See below):

Janine Riggins photo. Janine Riggins photo. loading...

Mike Man says CJ's Cafe in Somers Point has the best French toast. Pictured here is peach mascarpone crumble with blueberries. You don't even need syrup with their unique selection of French toast but it's there for some extra sweetness. (See two photos below):

Mike Man photo. Mike Man photo. loading...

Mike Man photo. Mike Man photo. loading...



Gregg Knight Picks the Lil Goat. See photo below.

Gregg Knight photo. Gregg Knight photo. loading...

As always …

Bon appétit.

If you have not yet had enough of looking at wonderful food items… Directly below, our listeners and leaders have submitted wonderful food selections … consisting of cell phone photos of their favorite meals and favorite restaurants.

The Best Hotdogs In Cape May County, New Jersey Here is our list of The Best Hotdogs in Cape May County, New Jersey,

We don't just mean Historic Cape May, New Jersey.

We have selected wonderful establishments all throughout Cape May County; including: Cape May City, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Avalon.

Enjoy our list and we readily acknowledge that it is entirely subjective and wide-open to your individual taste. Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley