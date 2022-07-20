Strike looms at two Atlantic City, NJ, casinos

After avoiding a strike at seven of Atlantic City's casinos, a new threat of a walkout has emerged at two other gaming halls.

Members of Unite Here Local 54 have authorized a job action at the end of the month at Resorts and Golden Nugget, the last remaining casinos that have not approved a new contract with hospitality workers.

Details of the new contracts reached with the other casinos have not been made public, but the union has confirmed they did include wage increases and other benefits to members.

The union wants Resorts and Golden Nugget to accept the terms agreed to by the other casinos, but it does not appear they are willing to do so.

Resorts CEO Mark Giannantonio sent a statement to 6ABC News saying, "We are eagerly awaiting to meet with the union and negotiate in good faith."

Union leadership and many of the rank and file don't want a formal negotiation.

A strike at Atlantic City's five largest casinos was avoided just before the July 4th holiday weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the year in AC.

If a new contract agreement cannot be reached, as many a 1,000 workers will walk off the job at Resorts and Golden Nugget July 30.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

