Keeping Items Fresh In New Jersey’s Heat

If these warm temperatures have you sweating profusely, you're not alone.

It's been hot in New Jersey the past couple of weeks and with summer just underway you can guarantee there will be plenty of 90-degree days to come within the next couple of months.

I say bring it on! I love summertime in New Jersey. The more sunny and hot days the better.

However, all this heat has brought out the stinky side of things!

I accidentally left my son's sweaty lacrosse equipment in my car from a tournament he had over the weekend.

Monday morning when I got in my car to drive to work I almost died! It smelled so bad!!! I'll never make that mistake again.

If you're wondering what you can and can't throw in the washing machine, Today.com talked with experts about certain summer items you can put in the washer.

You should check the care tag label, make sure it says machine washable, and wash these items with cold water on a gentle cycle.

Also, experts say you should wash small things in a mesh bag before throwing them in the washing machine and that you'll want to spot clean too.

They say you can really get away with putting a lot of stuff in the washing machine.

Items That Can Be Machine Washed

Sneakers and Shoelaces

Photo by Tom Radetzki on Unsplash Photo by Tom Radetzki on Unsplash loading...

Yoga Mats

Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash loading...

Baseball Caps

Photo by Yang Deng on Unsplash Photo by Yang Deng on Unsplash loading...

Sports Gear

Photo by Kenny Nguyễn on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Nguyễn on Unsplash loading...

Reusable Shopping Bags and Gym Bags

Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash loading...

Children's and Pet's Plush Toys

Photo by Clarissa Watson on Unsplash Photo by Clarissa Watson on Unsplash loading...

