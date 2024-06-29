Keeping Items Fresh In New Jersey’s Heat
If these warm temperatures have you sweating profusely, you're not alone.
It's been hot in New Jersey the past couple of weeks and with summer just underway you can guarantee there will be plenty of 90-degree days to come within the next couple of months.
I say bring it on! I love summertime in New Jersey. The more sunny and hot days the better.
However, all this heat has brought out the stinky side of things!
I accidentally left my son's sweaty lacrosse equipment in my car from a tournament he had over the weekend.
Monday morning when I got in my car to drive to work I almost died! It smelled so bad!!! I'll never make that mistake again.
If you're wondering what you can and can't throw in the washing machine, Today.com talked with experts about certain summer items you can put in the washer.
Read More: Practical Tips For Keeping Your New Jersey Home Cool In This Heat
You should check the care tag label, make sure it says machine washable, and wash these items with cold water on a gentle cycle.
Also, experts say you should wash small things in a mesh bag before throwing them in the washing machine and that you'll want to spot clean too.
They say you can really get away with putting a lot of stuff in the washing machine.
Items That Can Be Machine Washed
Sneakers and Shoelaces
Yoga Mats
Baseball Caps
Sports Gear
Reusable Shopping Bags and Gym Bags
Children's and Pet's Plush Toys
The smells of the Jersey Shore...
GOOD & BAD SMELLS AT THE JERSEY SHORE
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto
What stinks? Check out this native NJ plant that smells like skunk
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant