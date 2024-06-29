Holy Corn Dog! The Ocean County Fair Is Coming In July

Everything You Need To Know About the Ocean County Fair 2024

One of my very first events to do "live" radio at was a "county fair" and it was a lot of fun with all kinds of events, attractions, rides, and fun. I remember it was a fun event and they even had me doing reports from the "scrambler" which was a ride that basically scrambled your stomach lol

1990 Canva / Shawn Michaels loading...

That photo (pictured above) was circa 1990, 34 years ago at one of the county fairs that we broadcast from. Yes, that's my hair, not a hat! lol Two things you won't see at this years fair, me on the scrambler and my hair lol

The Ocean County Fair is once again coming to Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township. The Ocean County Fair started 77 years ago in 1947 and has been a part of summers in Ocean County for nearly 80 years. Over the years the fair has expanded its schedule and this year the fair runs for five days.

The Ocean County Fair runs from July 10 - July 14, 2024:

Wednesday, July 10th: 5 pm to 11 pm

Thursday, July 11th: 5pm to 11 pm

Friday, July 12th: 11 am to 11 pm

Saturday, July 13th: 11 am to 11 pm

Sunday, July 14th: 11 am to 5 pm

What's your favorite part of the Ocean County Fair? Is it the 4H exhibits? the rides? the games? the entertainment? or the food? What are your favorite "fair foods"? is it the funnel cake? corndogs? cotton candy? what would you pick for fav "fair food"? Post your top picks below and see you at the fair!

Ocean County Fair Canva loading...

