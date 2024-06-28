Are NJ airports considered sleep-friendly for weary travelers?

✈ What are the most and least sleep-friendly airports in North America?

✈ A sleep apnea equipment retailer did a survey

✈ Three New Jersey airports made the list

Taking a summer vacation this year? More importantly, are you flying to your summer destination?

With travelers experiencing layovers, long delays, or even flight cancellations that may force them to spend even more time at an airport, CPAP.com has identified and ranked the top sleep-friendly airports to help them unwind.

The Houston-based internet retailer of sleep apnea equipment uncovered the 240 most and least sleep-friendly airports in North America where travelers can relax based on a variety of factors including accessibility to massage chairs, lounges, minute suites, and benches without armrests.

Three New Jersey airports made the list, but are they best or worst? The results may surprise you.

Passengers pull their luggage at Newark Liberty Airport, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Newark, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, addressed new rules proposed to reduce the size of airline travelers' carry-on bags. Menendez says the new rule could force many travelers to pay for checked baggage. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Passengers pull their luggage at Newark Liberty Airport, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

Newark Liberty International ranks among the top 15 most sleep-friendly airports in North America, coming in at 13th, according to the study. The airport provides access to two massage options, a shower facility, and 11 lounges, plus a charging outlet, and free WiFi.

However, two other New Jersey airports miss the mark and rank among the worst when it comes to sleep-friendliness.

Atlantic City International Airport Atlantic City International Airport (Facebook via Atlantic City International Airport) loading...

Atlantic City International ranked #212 out of 240 airports ranked on the list with no massage options offered, no shower facilities, no minute suites, and no lounges.

Sign at an entrance to Trenton Mercer Airport Sign at an entrance to Trenton Mercer Airport (Google Street View) loading...

Trenton-Mercer Airport ranked #172 on the list with also no massage chairs, showers, suites, and lounges for travelers.

Overall, the most sleep-friendly airport in North America is not even in the U.S. Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport has clinched the top spot because it offers travelers the best amenities when it comes to rest and relaxation. According to the report, this hub offers travelers 19, 24-hour food options, as well as six massage chair areas, and 14 lounges with access to shower facilities.

Most sleep-friendly airports (Bella Valentini, Rise at Seven/CPAP.com) Most sleep-friendly airports (Bella Valentini, Rise at Seven/CPAP.com) loading...

Los Angeles International Airport ranked as the second most sleep-friendly airport, followed by John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JFK has the most robust offering of lounges for travelers, with 30 lounges across its five terminals, as well as plenty of food and drink amenities and minute suites where travelers can reserve a quiet space and escape the busyness of the airport, according to the survey.

Dallas Fort Worth International and another New Jersey neighbor, Philadelphia International, round out the top five most sleep-friendly airports in North America, coming in #4 and #5 on the list, respectively.

Newark Liberty International Airport Newark Liberty International Airport (Chris Hondros, Getty Images) loading...

On the flip side of the survey, many other airports offer no amenities for travelers so they can rest in between delays and layovers.

The least sleep-friendly airport in North America, according to the CPAP.com survey is Canada’s Fort Mackay/Firebag Aerodrome. Travelers looking to put their feet up in a lounge or get some work done on their laptops at a charging station won’t find any extra amenities there.

Least sleep-friendly airports in North America (Bella Valentini, Rise at Seven/CPAP.com) Least sleep-friendly airports in North America (Bella Valentini, Rise at Seven/CPAP.com) loading...

According to the survey, Bethel Airport in Alaska is the second least sleep-friendly airport in North America, followed by Meadows Field in Bakersfield, California, Great Falls International in Great Falls, Montana, and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee.

To see the full report, visit here.

