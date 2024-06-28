REDUCED By $1.5Mil! Own This Lake George Amusement Park Near the Great Escape
There is a huge opportunity to own an amusement park near other tourist spots near Lake George. The Adventure Family Fun Center is an amusement center located on busy Route 9 in Queensbury. The price has dropped from $3.5 million to $2 million!
Adventure Family Fun Center Has A Lot To Offer
Included in the sale of Adventure Family Fun Center are a nearly twenty-four square-foot outdoor go-kart track, an indoor arcade, a laser tag arena, indoor bumper cars, an indoor go-kart track, and a space for events according to the Albany Business Review.
The Adventure Family Fun Center Is Close to Other Tourist Destinations
Just a few minutes further down Route 9 are Six Flags Great Escape, Martha's Ice Cream, and The Log Jam Outlets, and it is right next to Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf of Queensbury
PRICE CUT! Own This Lake George Amusement Park Near Great Escape
There is a huge opportunity to own an amusement park near other tourist spots near Lake George. The Adventure Family Fun Center is an amusement center located on busy Route 9 in Queensbury. The price has dropped from $3.5 million to $2 million!
Gallery Credit: Loopnet.com