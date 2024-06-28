REDUCED By $1.5Mil! Own This Lake George Amusement Park Near the Great Escape

There is a huge opportunity to own an amusement park near other tourist spots near Lake George. The Adventure Family Fun Center is an amusement center located on busy Route 9 in Queensbury. The price has dropped from $3.5 million to $2 million!

Adventure Family Fun Center Has A Lot To Offer

Included in the sale of Adventure Family Fun Center are a nearly twenty-four square-foot outdoor go-kart track, an indoor arcade, a laser tag arena, indoor bumper cars, an indoor go-kart track, and a space for events according to the Albany Business Review.

The Adventure Family Fun Center Is Close to Other Tourist Destinations

Just a few minutes further down Route 9 are Six Flags Great Escape, Martha's Ice Cream, and The Log Jam Outlets, and it is right next to Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf of Queensbury

