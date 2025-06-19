NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 72°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:45a
|High
Thu 2:57p
|Low
Thu 9:35p
|High
Fri 3:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:09a
|High
Thu 2:31p
|Low
Thu 8:59p
|High
Fri 2:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:21a
|High
Thu 2:45p
|Low
Thu 9:11p
|High
Fri 3:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:13a
|High
Thu 2:27p
|Low
Thu 9:03p
|High
Fri 2:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:57a
|Low
Thu 12:50p
|High
Thu 6:37p
|Low
Fri 1:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:42a
|High
Thu 2:53p
|Low
Thu 9:30p
|High
Fri 3:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:04a
|Low
Thu 12:24p
|High
Thu 5:44p
|Low
Fri 1:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:21a
|High
Thu 3:55p
|Low
Thu 10:01p
|High
Fri 4:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:16a
|High
Thu 2:38p
|Low
Thu 8:57p
|High
Fri 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:42a
|High
Thu 3:06p
|Low
Thu 9:19p
|High
Fri 3:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:27a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 9:04p
|High
Fri 3:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:17a
|High
Thu 3:47p
|Low
Thu 9:54p
|High
Fri 4:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
