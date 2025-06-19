Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

7 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 72°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 77° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:45a High

Thu 2:57p Low

Thu 9:35p High

Fri 3:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:09a High

Thu 2:31p Low

Thu 8:59p High

Fri 2:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:21a High

Thu 2:45p Low

Thu 9:11p High

Fri 3:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:13a High

Thu 2:27p Low

Thu 9:03p High

Fri 2:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:57a Low

Thu 12:50p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 1:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:42a High

Thu 2:53p Low

Thu 9:30p High

Fri 3:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:04a Low

Thu 12:24p High

Thu 5:44p Low

Fri 1:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:21a High

Thu 3:55p Low

Thu 10:01p High

Fri 4:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:16a High

Thu 2:38p Low

Thu 8:57p High

Fri 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:42a High

Thu 3:06p Low

Thu 9:19p High

Fri 3:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:27a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 9:04p High

Fri 3:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:17a High

Thu 3:47p Low

Thu 9:54p High

Fri 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

