NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 19

Margate (Margate City NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 72°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature77° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 8:45a		High
Thu 2:57p		Low
Thu 9:35p		High
Fri 3:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:09a		High
Thu 2:31p		Low
Thu 8:59p		High
Fri 2:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:21a		High
Thu 2:45p		Low
Thu 9:11p		High
Fri 3:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:13a		High
Thu 2:27p		Low
Thu 9:03p		High
Fri 2:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:57a		Low
Thu 12:50p		High
Thu 6:37p		Low
Fri 1:40a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:42a		High
Thu 2:53p		Low
Thu 9:30p		High
Fri 3:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:04a		Low
Thu 12:24p		High
Thu 5:44p		Low
Fri 1:14a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 9:21a		High
Thu 3:55p		Low
Thu 10:01p		High
Fri 4:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:16a		High
Thu 2:38p		Low
Thu 8:57p		High
Fri 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 8:42a		High
Thu 3:06p		Low
Thu 9:19p		High
Fri 3:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:27a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 9:04p		High
Fri 3:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 9:17a		High
Thu 3:47p		Low
Thu 9:54p		High
Fri 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM