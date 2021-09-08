NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/8

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature77° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:24a		Low
Wed 3:43p		High
Wed 9:34p		Low
Thu 4:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:58a		Low
Wed 3:07p		High
Wed 9:08p		Low
Thu 3:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:12a		Low
Wed 3:19p		High
Wed 9:22p		Low
Thu 3:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:54a		Low
Wed 3:11p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:32a		High
Wed 1:04p		Low
Wed 7:48p		High
Thu 1:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:16a		Low
Wed 3:34p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 4:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:06a		High
Wed 12:11p		Low
Wed 7:22p		High
Thu 12:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 4:03p		High
Wed 10:19p		Low
Thu 4:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:01a		Low
Wed 3:05p		High
Wed 9:14p		Low
Thu 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:37a		Low
Wed 3:32p		High
Wed 9:55p		Low
Thu 4:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:06a		Low
Wed 3:13p		High
Wed 9:26p		Low
Thu 3:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:09a		Low
Wed 4:09p		High
Wed 10:27p		Low
Thu 4:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Tstms likely after midnight, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

