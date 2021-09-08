NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/8

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the South

14 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:24a Low

Wed 3:43p High

Wed 9:34p Low

Thu 4:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 3:07p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:12a Low

Wed 3:19p High

Wed 9:22p Low

Thu 3:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:54a Low

Wed 3:11p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:32a High

Wed 1:04p Low

Wed 7:48p High

Thu 1:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:16a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 4:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:06a High

Wed 12:11p Low

Wed 7:22p High

Thu 12:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:03p High

Wed 10:19p Low

Thu 4:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:01a Low

Wed 3:05p High

Wed 9:14p Low

Thu 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:37a Low

Wed 3:32p High

Wed 9:55p Low

Thu 4:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:06a Low

Wed 3:13p High

Wed 9:26p Low

Thu 3:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:09a Low

Wed 4:09p High

Wed 10:27p Low

Thu 4:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Tstms likely after midnight, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).