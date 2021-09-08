NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/8
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:24a
|Low
Wed 3:43p
|High
Wed 9:34p
|Low
Thu 4:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 3:07p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:12a
|Low
Wed 3:19p
|High
Wed 9:22p
|Low
Thu 3:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:54a
|Low
Wed 3:11p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:32a
|High
Wed 1:04p
|Low
Wed 7:48p
|High
Thu 1:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:16a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 4:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:06a
|High
Wed 12:11p
|Low
Wed 7:22p
|High
Thu 12:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:03p
|High
Wed 10:19p
|Low
Thu 4:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:01a
|Low
Wed 3:05p
|High
Wed 9:14p
|Low
Thu 3:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:37a
|Low
Wed 3:32p
|High
Wed 9:55p
|Low
Thu 4:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:06a
|Low
Wed 3:13p
|High
Wed 9:26p
|Low
Thu 3:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:09a
|Low
Wed 4:09p
|High
Wed 10:27p
|Low
Thu 4:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight, then becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Tstms likely after midnight, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).