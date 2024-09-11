NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/11

Sunrise in Wildwood (WIldwood Boardwalk)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 7:21a		High
Wed 2:07p		Low
Wed 9:05p		High
Thu 2:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:45a		High
Wed 1:41p		Low
Wed 8:29p		High
Thu 2:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:57a		High
Wed 1:55p		Low
Wed 8:41p		High
Thu 2:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:49a		High
Wed 1:37p		Low
Wed 8:33p		High
Thu 2:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:20a		Low
Wed 11:26a		High
Wed 5:47p		Low
Thu 1:10a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 7:34a		High
Wed 2:03p		Low
Wed 9:03p		High
Thu 2:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 11:00a		High
Wed 4:54p		Low
Thu 12:44a		High
Thu 5:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 8:13a		High
Wed 3:09p		Low
Wed 9:45p		High
Thu 3:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:06a		High
Wed 1:47p		Low
Wed 8:33p		High
Thu 2:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 7:25a		High
Wed 2:25p		Low
Wed 9:01p		High
Thu 2:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:26a		High
Wed 1:56p		Low
Wed 8:40p		High
Thu 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 8:25a		High
Wed 3:04p		Low
Wed 9:27p		High
Thu 3:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

