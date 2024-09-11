NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:21a High

Wed 2:07p Low

Wed 9:05p High

Thu 2:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 1:41p Low

Wed 8:29p High

Thu 2:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:57a High

Wed 1:55p Low

Wed 8:41p High

Thu 2:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:49a High

Wed 1:37p Low

Wed 8:33p High

Thu 2:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:20a Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 5:47p Low

Thu 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:34a High

Wed 2:03p Low

Wed 9:03p High

Thu 2:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:00a High

Wed 4:54p Low

Thu 12:44a High

Thu 5:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:13a High

Wed 3:09p Low

Wed 9:45p High

Thu 3:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:06a High

Wed 1:47p Low

Wed 8:33p High

Thu 2:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:25a High

Wed 2:25p Low

Wed 9:01p High

Thu 2:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:26a High

Wed 1:56p Low

Wed 8:40p High

Thu 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:25a High

Wed 3:04p Low

Wed 9:27p High

Thu 3:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

