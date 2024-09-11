NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:21a
|High
Wed 2:07p
|Low
Wed 9:05p
|High
Thu 2:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 1:41p
|Low
Wed 8:29p
|High
Thu 2:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:57a
|High
Wed 1:55p
|Low
Wed 8:41p
|High
Thu 2:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:49a
|High
Wed 1:37p
|Low
Wed 8:33p
|High
Thu 2:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:20a
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 5:47p
|Low
Thu 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:34a
|High
Wed 2:03p
|Low
Wed 9:03p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:00a
|High
Wed 4:54p
|Low
Thu 12:44a
|High
Thu 5:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:13a
|High
Wed 3:09p
|Low
Wed 9:45p
|High
Thu 3:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:06a
|High
Wed 1:47p
|Low
Wed 8:33p
|High
Thu 2:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:25a
|High
Wed 2:25p
|Low
Wed 9:01p
|High
Thu 2:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:26a
|High
Wed 1:56p
|Low
Wed 8:40p
|High
Thu 2:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:25a
|High
Wed 3:04p
|Low
Wed 9:27p
|High
Thu 3:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
