NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/7

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:36a		Low
Wed 4:36p		High
Wed 10:38p		Low
Thu 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:10a		Low
Wed 4:00p		High
Wed 10:12p		Low
Thu 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 4:12p		High
Wed 10:26p		Low
Thu 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 4:04p		High
Wed 10:08p		Low
Thu 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:36a		High
Wed 2:16p		Low
Wed 8:41p		High
Thu 2:18a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 10:26a		Low
Wed 4:27p		High
Wed 10:31p		Low
Thu 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:10a		High
Wed 1:23p		Low
Wed 8:15p		High
Thu 1:25a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:06a		High
Wed 11:20a		Low
Wed 5:06p		High
Wed 11:28p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:12a		Low
Wed 4:03p		High
Wed 10:17p		Low
Thu 4:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:38a		Low
Wed 4:27p		High
Wed 10:48p		Low
Thu 5:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:14a		Low
Wed 4:07p		High
Wed 10:26p		Low
Thu 4:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:06a		High
Wed 11:18a		Low
Wed 5:07p		High
Wed 11:28p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

