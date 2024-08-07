NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/7

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:36a Low

Wed 4:36p High

Wed 10:38p Low

Thu 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:10a Low

Wed 4:00p High

Wed 10:12p Low

Thu 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 4:12p High

Wed 10:26p Low

Thu 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 10:08p Low

Thu 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:36a High

Wed 2:16p Low

Wed 8:41p High

Thu 2:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:26a Low

Wed 4:27p High

Wed 10:31p Low

Thu 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 1:23p Low

Wed 8:15p High

Thu 1:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:06a High

Wed 11:20a Low

Wed 5:06p High

Wed 11:28p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:12a Low

Wed 4:03p High

Wed 10:17p Low

Thu 4:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:38a Low

Wed 4:27p High

Wed 10:48p Low

Thu 5:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:14a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 10:26p Low

Thu 4:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:06a High

Wed 11:18a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

