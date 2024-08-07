NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/7
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:36a
|Low
Wed 4:36p
|High
Wed 10:38p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:10a
|Low
Wed 4:00p
|High
Wed 10:12p
|Low
Thu 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 4:12p
|High
Wed 10:26p
|Low
Thu 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 10:08p
|Low
Thu 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:36a
|High
Wed 2:16p
|Low
Wed 8:41p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:26a
|Low
Wed 4:27p
|High
Wed 10:31p
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:10a
|High
Wed 1:23p
|Low
Wed 8:15p
|High
Thu 1:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:06a
|High
Wed 11:20a
|Low
Wed 5:06p
|High
Wed 11:28p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:12a
|Low
Wed 4:03p
|High
Wed 10:17p
|Low
Thu 4:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:38a
|Low
Wed 4:27p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:14a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 10:26p
|Low
Thu 4:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:06a
|High
Wed 11:18a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 11:28p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
