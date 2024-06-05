NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/5

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/5

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 7:29a		Low
Wed 1:32p		High
Wed 7:49p		Low
Thu 2:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:03a		Low
Wed 12:56p		High
Wed 7:23p		Low
Thu 1:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:17a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 2:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:59a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 11:09a		Low
Wed 5:37p		High
Wed 11:29p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:20a		Low
Wed 1:27p		High
Wed 7:42p		Low
Thu 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:15a		High
Wed 10:16a		Low
Wed 5:11p		High
Wed 10:36p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 8:10a		Low
Wed 1:56p		High
Wed 8:39p		Low
Thu 3:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 1:03p		High
Wed 7:31p		Low
Thu 2:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 7:35a		Low
Wed 1:23p		High
Wed 8:00p		Low
Thu 2:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:40p		Low
Thu 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:18a		Low
Wed 2:01p		High
Wed 8:39p		Low
Thu 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

