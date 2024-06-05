NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:29a
|Low
Wed 1:32p
|High
Wed 7:49p
|Low
Thu 2:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:03a
|Low
Wed 12:56p
|High
Wed 7:23p
|Low
Thu 1:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:17a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:37p
|Low
Thu 2:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:59a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 11:09a
|Low
Wed 5:37p
|High
Wed 11:29p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:20a
|Low
Wed 1:27p
|High
Wed 7:42p
|Low
Thu 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 10:16a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 10:36p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:10a
|Low
Wed 1:56p
|High
Wed 8:39p
|Low
Thu 3:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 1:03p
|High
Wed 7:31p
|Low
Thu 2:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:35a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 8:00p
|Low
Thu 2:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:40p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:18a
|Low
Wed 2:01p
|High
Wed 8:39p
|Low
Thu 3:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane
Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
Cape May: Wonderful places to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt