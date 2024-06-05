NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/5

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:29a Low

Wed 1:32p High

Wed 7:49p Low

Thu 2:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:03a Low

Wed 12:56p High

Wed 7:23p Low

Thu 1:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:17a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 2:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:59a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 11:09a Low

Wed 5:37p High

Wed 11:29p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:20a Low

Wed 1:27p High

Wed 7:42p Low

Thu 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 10:16a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 10:36p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:10a Low

Wed 1:56p High

Wed 8:39p Low

Thu 3:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 1:03p High

Wed 7:31p Low

Thu 2:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:35a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 8:00p Low

Thu 2:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:40p Low

Thu 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:18a Low

Wed 2:01p High

Wed 8:39p Low

Thu 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

