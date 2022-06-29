NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/29

Long Beach Township on LBI (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:56a		Low
Wed 2:49p		High
Wed 8:58p		Low
Thu 3:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:32p		Low
Thu 3:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:44a		Low
Wed 2:25p		High
Wed 8:46p		Low
Thu 3:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 2:17p		High
Wed 8:28p		Low
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:08a		High
Wed 12:36p		Low
Wed 6:54p		High
Thu 12:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:47a		Low
Wed 2:41p		High
Wed 8:52p		Low
Thu 3:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:42a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 6:28p		High
Wed 11:45p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:29a		Low
Wed 3:08p		High
Wed 9:39p		Low
Thu 4:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 2:16p		High
Wed 8:42p		Low
Thu 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:59a		Low
Wed 2:37p		High
Wed 9:15p		Low
Thu 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:35a		Low
Wed 2:21p		High
Wed 8:51p		Low
Thu 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:41a		Low
Wed 3:18p		High
Wed 9:52p		Low
Thu 4:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

