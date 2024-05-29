NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/29

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves ~3 feet Winds From the West

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 69° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:10a High

Wed 1:22p Low

Wed 7:19p High

Thu 1:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:34a High

Wed 12:56p Low

Wed 6:43p High

Thu 1:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:46a High

Wed 1:10p Low

Wed 6:55p High

Thu 1:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 6:47p High

Thu 1:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:15a High

Wed 5:02p Low

Wed 11:24p High

Thu 5:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:18a High

Wed 1:10p Low

Wed 7:18p High

Thu 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:49a High

Wed 4:09p Low

Wed 10:58p High

Thu 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:58a High

Wed 2:10p Low

Wed 7:55p High

Thu 2:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:51a High

Wed 12:54p Low

Wed 6:49p High

Thu 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:18a High

Wed 1:21p Low

Wed 7:14p High

Thu 1:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:59a High

Wed 12:59p Low

Wed 6:57p High

Thu 1:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:46a High

Wed 2:01p Low

Wed 7:53p High

Thu 2:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ