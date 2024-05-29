NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/29

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves~3 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature69° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:10a		High
Wed 1:22p		Low
Wed 7:19p		High
Thu 1:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:34a		High
Wed 12:56p		Low
Wed 6:43p		High
Thu 1:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:46a		High
Wed 1:10p		Low
Wed 6:55p		High
Thu 1:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:38a		High
Wed 12:52p		Low
Wed 6:47p		High
Thu 1:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:15a		High
Wed 5:02p		Low
Wed 11:24p		High
Thu 5:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:18a		High
Wed 1:10p		Low
Wed 7:18p		High
Thu 1:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:49a		High
Wed 4:09p		Low
Wed 10:58p		High
Thu 4:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:58a		High
Wed 2:10p		Low
Wed 7:55p		High
Thu 2:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:51a		High
Wed 12:54p		Low
Wed 6:49p		High
Thu 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:18a		High
Wed 1:21p		Low
Wed 7:14p		High
Thu 1:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:59a		High
Wed 12:59p		Low
Wed 6:57p		High
Thu 1:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:46a		High
Wed 2:01p		Low
Wed 7:53p		High
Thu 2:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

