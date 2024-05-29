NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|~3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:10a
|High
Wed 1:22p
|Low
Wed 7:19p
|High
Thu 1:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:34a
|High
Wed 12:56p
|Low
Wed 6:43p
|High
Thu 1:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:46a
|High
Wed 1:10p
|Low
Wed 6:55p
|High
Thu 1:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 6:47p
|High
Thu 1:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:15a
|High
Wed 5:02p
|Low
Wed 11:24p
|High
Thu 5:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:18a
|High
Wed 1:10p
|Low
Wed 7:18p
|High
Thu 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:49a
|High
Wed 4:09p
|Low
Wed 10:58p
|High
Thu 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:58a
|High
Wed 2:10p
|Low
Wed 7:55p
|High
Thu 2:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:51a
|High
Wed 12:54p
|Low
Wed 6:49p
|High
Thu 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:18a
|High
Wed 1:21p
|Low
Wed 7:14p
|High
Thu 1:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:59a
|High
Wed 12:59p
|Low
Wed 6:57p
|High
Thu 1:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:46a
|High
Wed 2:01p
|Low
Wed 7:53p
|High
Thu 2:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
