NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/7

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature75° - 80°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:43a		Low
Tue 2:57p		High
Tue 8:51p		Low
Wed 3:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:17a		Low
Tue 2:21p		High
Tue 8:25p		Low
Wed 2:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:31a		Low
Tue 2:33p		High
Tue 8:39p		Low
Wed 3:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:13a		Low
Tue 2:25p		High
Tue 8:21p		Low
Wed 2:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:52a		High
Tue 12:23p		Low
Tue 7:02p		High
Wed 12:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:34a		Low
Tue 2:48p		High
Tue 8:46p		Low
Wed 3:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 11:30a		Low
Tue 6:36p		High
Tue 11:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:23a		Low
Tue 3:16p		High
Tue 9:36p		Low
Wed 3:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:20a		Low
Tue 2:19p		High
Tue 8:33p		Low
Wed 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 2:46p		High
Tue 9:13p		Low
Wed 3:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:23a		Low
Tue 2:29p		High
Tue 8:44p		Low
Wed 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:26a		Low
Tue 3:22p		High
Tue 9:44p		Low
Wed 3:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top