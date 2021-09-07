NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/7

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 75° - 80° Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:43a Low

Tue 2:57p High

Tue 8:51p Low

Wed 3:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:17a Low

Tue 2:21p High

Tue 8:25p Low

Wed 2:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:31a Low

Tue 2:33p High

Tue 8:39p Low

Wed 3:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:13a Low

Tue 2:25p High

Tue 8:21p Low

Wed 2:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:52a High

Tue 12:23p Low

Tue 7:02p High

Wed 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:34a Low

Tue 2:48p High

Tue 8:46p Low

Wed 3:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 11:30a Low

Tue 6:36p High

Tue 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:23a Low

Tue 3:16p High

Tue 9:36p Low

Wed 3:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:20a Low

Tue 2:19p High

Tue 8:33p Low

Wed 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 2:46p High

Tue 9:13p Low

Wed 3:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:23a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 8:44p Low

Wed 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:26a Low

Tue 3:22p High

Tue 9:44p Low

Wed 3:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

