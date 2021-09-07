NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/7
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:43a
|Low
Tue 2:57p
|High
Tue 8:51p
|Low
Wed 3:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:17a
|Low
Tue 2:21p
|High
Tue 8:25p
|Low
Wed 2:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:31a
|Low
Tue 2:33p
|High
Tue 8:39p
|Low
Wed 3:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:13a
|Low
Tue 2:25p
|High
Tue 8:21p
|Low
Wed 2:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:52a
|High
Tue 12:23p
|Low
Tue 7:02p
|High
Wed 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:34a
|Low
Tue 2:48p
|High
Tue 8:46p
|Low
Wed 3:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 11:30a
|Low
Tue 6:36p
|High
Tue 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:23a
|Low
Tue 3:16p
|High
Tue 9:36p
|Low
Wed 3:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:20a
|Low
Tue 2:19p
|High
Tue 8:33p
|Low
Wed 2:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 2:46p
|High
Tue 9:13p
|Low
Wed 3:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:23a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 8:44p
|Low
Wed 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:26a
|Low
Tue 3:22p
|High
Tue 9:44p
|Low
Wed 3:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).