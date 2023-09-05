NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/5

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/5

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature79° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:24pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:25a		High
Tue 12:54p		Low
Tue 7:17p		High
Wed 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:49a		High
Tue 12:28p		Low
Tue 6:41p		High
Wed 12:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:01a		High
Tue 12:42p		Low
Tue 6:53p		High
Wed 1:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:53a		High
Tue 12:24p		Low
Tue 6:45p		High
Wed 12:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:30a		High
Tue 4:34p		Low
Tue 11:22p		High
Wed 5:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:31a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 7:25p		High
Wed 1:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:04a		High
Tue 3:41p		Low
Tue 10:56p		High
Wed 4:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 1:37p		Low
Tue 7:55p		High
Wed 1:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:02a		High
Tue 12:26p		Low
Tue 6:58p		High
Wed 12:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:23a		High
Tue 12:54p		Low
Tue 7:18p		High
Wed 1:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:05a		High
Tue 12:34p		Low
Tue 7:00p		High
Wed 12:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:03a		High
Tue 1:33p		Low
Tue 7:55p		High
Wed 2:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

