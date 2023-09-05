NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/5

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 79° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:24pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:25a High

Tue 12:54p Low

Tue 7:17p High

Wed 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:49a High

Tue 12:28p Low

Tue 6:41p High

Wed 12:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:01a High

Tue 12:42p Low

Tue 6:53p High

Wed 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:53a High

Tue 12:24p Low

Tue 6:45p High

Wed 12:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:30a High

Tue 4:34p Low

Tue 11:22p High

Wed 5:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:31a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 7:25p High

Wed 1:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 3:41p Low

Tue 10:56p High

Wed 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 1:37p Low

Tue 7:55p High

Wed 1:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:02a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 6:58p High

Wed 12:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:23a High

Tue 12:54p Low

Tue 7:18p High

Wed 1:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:05a High

Tue 12:34p Low

Tue 7:00p High

Wed 12:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:03a High

Tue 1:33p Low

Tue 7:55p High

Wed 2:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

