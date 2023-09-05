NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/5
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:25a
|High
Tue 12:54p
|Low
Tue 7:17p
|High
Wed 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:49a
|High
Tue 12:28p
|Low
Tue 6:41p
|High
Wed 12:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:01a
|High
Tue 12:42p
|Low
Tue 6:53p
|High
Wed 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:53a
|High
Tue 12:24p
|Low
Tue 6:45p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:30a
|High
Tue 4:34p
|Low
Tue 11:22p
|High
Wed 5:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:31a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 7:25p
|High
Wed 1:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 3:41p
|Low
Tue 10:56p
|High
Wed 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 1:37p
|Low
Tue 7:55p
|High
Wed 1:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:02a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 6:58p
|High
Wed 12:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:23a
|High
Tue 12:54p
|Low
Tue 7:18p
|High
Wed 1:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:05a
|High
Tue 12:34p
|Low
Tue 7:00p
|High
Wed 12:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:03a
|High
Tue 1:33p
|Low
Tue 7:55p
|High
Wed 2:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 4 seconds after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.