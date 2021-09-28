NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 73° - 79° Winds From the West

11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:55a High

Tue 1:34p Low

Tue 8:25p High

Wed 2:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:19a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 7:49p High

Wed 1:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:31a High

Tue 1:22p Low

Tue 8:01p High

Wed 2:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:23a High

Tue 1:04p Low

Tue 7:53p High

Wed 1:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:10a Low

Tue 11:00a High

Tue 5:14p Low

Wed 12:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:10a High

Tue 1:28p Low

Tue 8:26p High

Wed 2:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:34a High

Tue 4:21p Low

Wed 12:04a High

Wed 5:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:45a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 9:01p High

Wed 2:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:39a High

Tue 1:13p Low

Tue 8:05p High

Wed 1:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:56a High

Tue 1:39p Low

Tue 8:21p High

Wed 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:52a High

Tue 1:17p Low

Tue 8:00p High

Wed 1:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:52a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 8:55p High

Wed 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).