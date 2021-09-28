NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/28

Wildwood (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature73° - 79°
WindsFrom the West
11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 6:55a		High
Tue 1:34p		Low
Tue 8:25p		High
Wed 2:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:19a		High
Tue 1:08p		Low
Tue 7:49p		High
Wed 1:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:31a		High
Tue 1:22p		Low
Tue 8:01p		High
Wed 2:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:23a		High
Tue 1:04p		Low
Tue 7:53p		High
Wed 1:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:10a		Low
Tue 11:00a		High
Tue 5:14p		Low
Wed 12:30a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:10a		High
Tue 1:28p		Low
Tue 8:26p		High
Wed 2:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 10:34a		High
Tue 4:21p		Low
Wed 12:04a		High
Wed 5:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 7:45a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 9:01p		High
Wed 2:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:39a		High
Tue 1:13p		Low
Tue 8:05p		High
Wed 1:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 6:56a		High
Tue 1:39p		Low
Tue 8:21p		High
Wed 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:52a		High
Tue 1:17p		Low
Tue 8:00p		High
Wed 1:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 7:52a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 8:55p		High
Wed 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

