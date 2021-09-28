NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:55a
|High
Tue 1:34p
|Low
Tue 8:25p
|High
Wed 2:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:19a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 7:49p
|High
Wed 1:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:31a
|High
Tue 1:22p
|Low
Tue 8:01p
|High
Wed 2:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:23a
|High
Tue 1:04p
|Low
Tue 7:53p
|High
Wed 1:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:10a
|Low
Tue 11:00a
|High
Tue 5:14p
|Low
Wed 12:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:10a
|High
Tue 1:28p
|Low
Tue 8:26p
|High
Wed 2:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:34a
|High
Tue 4:21p
|Low
Wed 12:04a
|High
Wed 5:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:45a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 9:01p
|High
Wed 2:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:39a
|High
Tue 1:13p
|Low
Tue 8:05p
|High
Wed 1:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:56a
|High
Tue 1:39p
|Low
Tue 8:21p
|High
Wed 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:52a
|High
Tue 1:17p
|Low
Tue 8:00p
|High
Wed 1:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:52a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 8:55p
|High
Wed 2:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).