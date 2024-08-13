NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/13

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:17a		High
Tue 2:48p		Low
Tue 9:41p		High
Wed 3:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:41a		High
Tue 2:22p		Low
Tue 9:05p		High
Wed 2:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:53a		High
Tue 2:36p		Low
Tue 9:17p		High
Wed 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:45a		High
Tue 2:18p		Low
Tue 9:09p		High
Wed 2:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:53a		Low
Tue 12:22p		High
Tue 6:28p		Low
Wed 1:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:20a		High
Tue 2:47p		Low
Tue 9:36p		High
Wed 3:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:00a		Low
Tue 11:56a		High
Tue 5:35p		Low
Wed 1:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:59a		High
Tue 3:49p		Low
Tue 10:16p		High
Wed 4:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:48a		High
Tue 2:32p		Low
Tue 9:08p		High
Wed 2:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 3:04p		Low
Tue 9:32p		High
Wed 3:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 2:39p		Low
Tue 9:13p		High
Wed 2:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:05a		High
Tue 3:42p		Low
Tue 10:02p		High
Wed 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

