NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:17a High

Tue 2:48p Low

Tue 9:41p High

Wed 3:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:41a High

Tue 2:22p Low

Tue 9:05p High

Wed 2:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 2:36p Low

Tue 9:17p High

Wed 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:45a High

Tue 2:18p Low

Tue 9:09p High

Wed 2:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:53a Low

Tue 12:22p High

Tue 6:28p Low

Wed 1:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:20a High

Tue 2:47p Low

Tue 9:36p High

Wed 3:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:00a Low

Tue 11:56a High

Tue 5:35p Low

Wed 1:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:59a High

Tue 3:49p Low

Tue 10:16p High

Wed 4:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:48a High

Tue 2:32p Low

Tue 9:08p High

Wed 2:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 3:04p Low

Tue 9:32p High

Wed 3:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 2:39p Low

Tue 9:13p High

Wed 2:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:05a High

Tue 3:42p Low

Tue 10:02p High

Wed 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

