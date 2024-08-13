NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:17a
|High
Tue 2:48p
|Low
Tue 9:41p
|High
Wed 3:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:41a
|High
Tue 2:22p
|Low
Tue 9:05p
|High
Wed 2:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:53a
|High
Tue 2:36p
|Low
Tue 9:17p
|High
Wed 2:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:45a
|High
Tue 2:18p
|Low
Tue 9:09p
|High
Wed 2:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:53a
|Low
Tue 12:22p
|High
Tue 6:28p
|Low
Wed 1:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:20a
|High
Tue 2:47p
|Low
Tue 9:36p
|High
Wed 3:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:00a
|Low
Tue 11:56a
|High
Tue 5:35p
|Low
Wed 1:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:59a
|High
Tue 3:49p
|Low
Tue 10:16p
|High
Wed 4:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:48a
|High
Tue 2:32p
|Low
Tue 9:08p
|High
Wed 2:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 3:04p
|Low
Tue 9:32p
|High
Wed 3:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 2:39p
|Low
Tue 9:13p
|High
Wed 2:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:05a
|High
Tue 3:42p
|Low
Tue 10:02p
|High
Wed 4:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
