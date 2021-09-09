NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/9

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 74° - 77° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 3 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 75° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:08a Low

Thu 4:29p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 4:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:42a Low

Thu 3:53p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:56a Low

Thu 4:05p High

Thu 10:08p Low

Fri 4:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:38a Low

Thu 3:57p High

Thu 9:50p Low

Fri 4:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:12a High

Thu 1:48p Low

Thu 8:34p High

Fri 2:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:00a Low

Thu 4:22p High

Thu 10:15p Low

Fri 4:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:46a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 1:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:51a Low

Thu 4:52p High

Thu 11:05p Low

Fri 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:44a Low

Thu 3:54p High

Thu 9:58p Low

Fri 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:22a Low

Thu 4:21p High

Thu 10:38p Low

Fri 4:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:50a Low

Thu 4:00p High

Thu 10:10p Low

Fri 4:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:53a Low

Thu 4:57p High

Thu 11:13p Low

Fri 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).