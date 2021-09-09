NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/9

Lifeguard stands in Belmar being prepared for winter storage (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature74° - 77°
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves3 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:31am - 7:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:08a		Low
Thu 4:29p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 4:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:42a		Low
Thu 3:53p		High
Thu 9:54p		Low
Fri 4:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:56a		Low
Thu 4:05p		High
Thu 10:08p		Low
Fri 4:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:38a		Low
Thu 3:57p		High
Thu 9:50p		Low
Fri 4:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:12a		High
Thu 1:48p		Low
Thu 8:34p		High
Fri 2:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:00a		Low
Thu 4:22p		High
Thu 10:15p		Low
Fri 4:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:46a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 1:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:51a		Low
Thu 4:52p		High
Thu 11:05p		Low
Fri 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:44a		Low
Thu 3:54p		High
Thu 9:58p		Low
Fri 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:22a		Low
Thu 4:21p		High
Thu 10:38p		Low
Fri 4:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:50a		Low
Thu 4:00p		High
Thu 10:10p		Low
Fri 4:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:53a		Low
Thu 4:57p		High
Thu 11:13p		Low
Fri 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

