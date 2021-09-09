NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/9
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through late Thursday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:08a
|Low
Thu 4:29p
|High
Thu 10:20p
|Low
Fri 4:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:42a
|Low
Thu 3:53p
|High
Thu 9:54p
|Low
Fri 4:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:56a
|Low
Thu 4:05p
|High
Thu 10:08p
|Low
Fri 4:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:38a
|Low
Thu 3:57p
|High
Thu 9:50p
|Low
Fri 4:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:12a
|High
Thu 1:48p
|Low
Thu 8:34p
|High
Fri 2:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:00a
|Low
Thu 4:22p
|High
Thu 10:15p
|Low
Fri 4:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:46a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 1:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:51a
|Low
Thu 4:52p
|High
Thu 11:05p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:44a
|Low
Thu 3:54p
|High
Thu 9:58p
|Low
Fri 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:22a
|Low
Thu 4:21p
|High
Thu 10:38p
|Low
Fri 4:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:50a
|Low
Thu 4:00p
|High
Thu 10:10p
|Low
Fri 4:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:53a
|Low
Thu 4:57p
|High
Thu 11:13p
|Low
Fri 5:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).