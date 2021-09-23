NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/23

Fletcher Lake in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature74° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southeast
18 - 24 mph (Gust 36 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:03a		Low
Thu 4:25p		High
Thu 10:22p		Low
Fri 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:37a		Low
Thu 3:49p		High
Thu 9:56p		Low
Fri 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:51a		Low
Thu 4:01p		High
Thu 10:10p		Low
Fri 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:33a		Low
Thu 3:53p		High
Thu 9:52p		Low
Fri 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:01a		High
Thu 1:43p		Low
Thu 8:30p		High
Fri 2:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:56a		Low
Thu 4:23p		High
Thu 10:16p		Low
Fri 4:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:35a		High
Thu 12:50p		Low
Thu 8:04p		High
Fri 1:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:40a		Low
Thu 4:47p		High
Thu 10:54p		Low
Fri 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:39a		Low
Thu 3:57p		High
Thu 9:57p		Low
Fri 4:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 4:15p		High
Thu 10:25p		Low
Fri 4:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:46a		Low
Thu 3:55p		High
Thu 10:04p		Low
Fri 4:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:47a		Low
Thu 4:58p		High
Thu 11:07p		Low
Fri 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

