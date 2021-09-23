NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/23

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the Southeast

18 - 24 mph (Gust 36 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:03a Low

Thu 4:25p High

Thu 10:22p Low

Fri 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:37a Low

Thu 3:49p High

Thu 9:56p Low

Fri 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:51a Low

Thu 4:01p High

Thu 10:10p Low

Fri 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 3:53p High

Thu 9:52p Low

Fri 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:01a High

Thu 1:43p Low

Thu 8:30p High

Fri 2:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:56a Low

Thu 4:23p High

Thu 10:16p Low

Fri 4:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:35a High

Thu 12:50p Low

Thu 8:04p High

Fri 1:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:40a Low

Thu 4:47p High

Thu 10:54p Low

Fri 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:39a Low

Thu 3:57p High

Thu 9:57p Low

Fri 4:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 4:15p High

Thu 10:25p Low

Fri 4:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:46a Low

Thu 3:55p High

Thu 10:04p Low

Fri 4:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:47a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 11:07p Low

Fri 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

