NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
18 - 24 mph (Gust 36 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:03a
|Low
Thu 4:25p
|High
Thu 10:22p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:37a
|Low
Thu 3:49p
|High
Thu 9:56p
|Low
Fri 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:51a
|Low
Thu 4:01p
|High
Thu 10:10p
|Low
Fri 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:33a
|Low
Thu 3:53p
|High
Thu 9:52p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:01a
|High
Thu 1:43p
|Low
Thu 8:30p
|High
Fri 2:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:56a
|Low
Thu 4:23p
|High
Thu 10:16p
|Low
Fri 4:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:35a
|High
Thu 12:50p
|Low
Thu 8:04p
|High
Fri 1:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:40a
|Low
Thu 4:47p
|High
Thu 10:54p
|Low
Fri 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:39a
|Low
Thu 3:57p
|High
Thu 9:57p
|Low
Fri 4:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:06a
|Low
Thu 4:15p
|High
Thu 10:25p
|Low
Fri 4:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:46a
|Low
Thu 3:55p
|High
Thu 10:04p
|Low
Fri 4:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:47a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 11:07p
|Low
Fri 5:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).