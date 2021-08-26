NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/26

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature81° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:08a		High
Thu 11:25a		Low
Thu 5:34p		High
Thu 11:41p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:59a		Low
Thu 4:58p		High
Thu 11:15p		Low
Fri 5:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:13a		Low
Thu 5:10p		High
Thu 11:29p		Low
Fri 5:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:55a		Low
Thu 5:02p		High
Thu 11:11p		Low
Fri 5:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:13a		High
Thu 3:05p		Low
Thu 9:39p		High
Fri 3:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:10a		High
Thu 11:16a		Low
Thu 5:36p		High
Thu 11:33p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:47a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 9:13p		High
Fri 2:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:37a		High
Thu 11:57a		Low
Thu 5:59p		High
Fri 12:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:56a		Low
Thu 5:10p		High
Thu 11:11p		Low
Fri 5:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:06a		High
Thu 11:21a		Low
Thu 5:27p		High
Thu 11:38p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:02a		Low
Thu 5:06p		High
Thu 11:17p		Low
Fri 5:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 12:01p		Low
Thu 6:10p		High
Fri 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

