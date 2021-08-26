NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/26

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature 81° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:08a High

Thu 11:25a Low

Thu 5:34p High

Thu 11:41p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:59a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 11:15p Low

Fri 5:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:13a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 11:29p Low

Fri 5:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 5:02p High

Thu 11:11p Low

Fri 5:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:13a High

Thu 3:05p Low

Thu 9:39p High

Fri 3:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:10a High

Thu 11:16a Low

Thu 5:36p High

Thu 11:33p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 9:13p High

Fri 2:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:37a High

Thu 11:57a Low

Thu 5:59p High

Fri 12:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:56a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 11:11p Low

Fri 5:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:06a High

Thu 11:21a Low

Thu 5:27p High

Thu 11:38p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:02a Low

Thu 5:06p High

Thu 11:17p Low

Fri 5:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 12:01p Low

Thu 6:10p High

Fri 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

