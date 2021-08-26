NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|High
Thu 11:25a
|Low
Thu 5:34p
|High
Thu 11:41p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:59a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 11:15p
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:13a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 11:29p
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 5:02p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|Low
Fri 5:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:13a
|High
Thu 3:05p
|Low
Thu 9:39p
|High
Fri 3:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|High
Thu 11:16a
|Low
Thu 5:36p
|High
Thu 11:33p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 9:13p
|High
Fri 2:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:37a
|High
Thu 11:57a
|Low
Thu 5:59p
|High
Fri 12:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:56a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:06a
|High
Thu 11:21a
|Low
Thu 5:27p
|High
Thu 11:38p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:02a
|Low
Thu 5:06p
|High
Thu 11:17p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 12:01p
|Low
Thu 6:10p
|High
Fri 12:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).