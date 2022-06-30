NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/30

Asbury Park boardwalk at sunrise (Jim Guiliano, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effct for Monmouth & Ocean counties on Thursday. Air may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung
diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature75° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 9:37a		Low
Thu 3:30p		High
Thu 9:35p		Low
Fri 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:11a		Low
Thu 2:54p		High
Thu 9:09p		Low
Fri 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:25a		Low
Thu 3:06p		High
Thu 9:23p		Low
Fri 3:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:07a		Low
Thu 2:58p		High
Thu 9:05p		Low
Fri 3:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:48a		High
Thu 1:17p		Low
Thu 7:35p		High
Fri 1:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:26a		Low
Thu 3:18p		High
Thu 9:28p		Low
Fri 4:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:22a		High
Thu 12:24p		Low
Thu 7:09p		High
Fri 12:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 10:10a		Low
Thu 3:47p		High
Thu 10:17p		Low
Fri 4:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:13a		Low
Thu 2:54p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 3:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:41a		Low
Thu 3:15p		High
Thu 9:55p		Low
Fri 4:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:13a		Low
Thu 2:58p		High
Thu 9:28p		Low
Fri 3:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 10:20a		Low
Thu 3:58p		High
Thu 10:30p		Low
Fri 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

