NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/30

Advisories

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effct for Monmouth & Ocean counties on Thursday. Air may become unhealthy for

sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung

diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 75° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:37a Low

Thu 3:30p High

Thu 9:35p Low

Fri 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:11a Low

Thu 2:54p High

Thu 9:09p Low

Fri 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:25a Low

Thu 3:06p High

Thu 9:23p Low

Fri 3:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:07a Low

Thu 2:58p High

Thu 9:05p Low

Fri 3:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:48a High

Thu 1:17p Low

Thu 7:35p High

Fri 1:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:26a Low

Thu 3:18p High

Thu 9:28p Low

Fri 4:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:22a High

Thu 12:24p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 12:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:10a Low

Thu 3:47p High

Thu 10:17p Low

Fri 4:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:13a Low

Thu 2:54p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 3:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:41a Low

Thu 3:15p High

Thu 9:55p Low

Fri 4:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:13a Low

Thu 2:58p High

Thu 9:28p Low

Fri 3:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:20a Low

Thu 3:58p High

Thu 10:30p Low

Fri 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

