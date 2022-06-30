NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/30
Advisories
AIR QUALITY ALERT in effct for Monmouth & Ocean counties on Thursday. Air may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung
diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:37a
|Low
Thu 3:30p
|High
Thu 9:35p
|Low
Fri 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:11a
|Low
Thu 2:54p
|High
Thu 9:09p
|Low
Fri 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:25a
|Low
Thu 3:06p
|High
Thu 9:23p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:07a
|Low
Thu 2:58p
|High
Thu 9:05p
|Low
Fri 3:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:48a
|High
Thu 1:17p
|Low
Thu 7:35p
|High
Fri 1:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:26a
|Low
Thu 3:18p
|High
Thu 9:28p
|Low
Fri 4:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:22a
|High
Thu 12:24p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 12:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:10a
|Low
Thu 3:47p
|High
Thu 10:17p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:13a
|Low
Thu 2:54p
|High
Thu 9:20p
|Low
Fri 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:41a
|Low
Thu 3:15p
|High
Thu 9:55p
|Low
Fri 4:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:13a
|Low
Thu 2:58p
|High
Thu 9:28p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:20a
|Low
Thu 3:58p
|High
Thu 10:30p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.