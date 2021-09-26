NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Winds
|From the West
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:34a
|High
Sun 12:02p
|Low
Sun 6:26p
|High
Mon 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:36a
|Low
Sun 5:50p
|High
Mon 12:14a
|Low
Mon 5:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|High
Sun 11:50a
|Low
Sun 6:02p
|High
Mon 12:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|High
Sun 11:32a
|Low
Sun 5:54p
|High
Mon 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:39a
|High
Sun 3:42p
|Low
Sun 10:31p
|High
Mon 4:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:39a
|High
Sun 11:58a
|Low
Sun 6:37p
|High
Mon 12:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:13a
|High
Sun 2:49p
|Low
Sun 10:05p
|High
Mon 3:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 12:43p
|Low
Sun 7:08p
|High
Mon 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:13a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 6:11p
|High
Mon 12:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|High
Sun 12:02p
|Low
Sun 6:30p
|High
Mon 12:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|High
Sun 11:38a
|Low
Sun 6:06p
|High
Mon 12:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:20a
|High
Sun 12:43p
|Low
Sun 7:08p
|High
Mon 1:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).