NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 72° - 75° Winds From the West

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:34a High

Sun 12:02p Low

Sun 6:26p High

Mon 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:36a Low

Sun 5:50p High

Mon 12:14a Low

Mon 5:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:10a High

Sun 11:50a Low

Sun 6:02p High

Mon 12:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:02a High

Sun 11:32a Low

Sun 5:54p High

Mon 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:39a High

Sun 3:42p Low

Sun 10:31p High

Mon 4:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:39a High

Sun 11:58a Low

Sun 6:37p High

Mon 12:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:13a High

Sun 2:49p Low

Sun 10:05p High

Mon 3:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 12:43p Low

Sun 7:08p High

Mon 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:13a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 6:11p High

Mon 12:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:31a High

Sun 12:02p Low

Sun 6:30p High

Mon 12:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:16a High

Sun 11:38a Low

Sun 6:06p High

Mon 12:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:20a High

Sun 12:43p Low

Sun 7:08p High

Mon 1:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).