NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature72° - 75°
WindsFrom the West
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:34a		High
Sun 12:02p		Low
Sun 6:26p		High
Mon 12:40a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:36a		Low
Sun 5:50p		High
Mon 12:14a		Low
Mon 5:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:10a		High
Sun 11:50a		Low
Sun 6:02p		High
Mon 12:28a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:02a		High
Sun 11:32a		Low
Sun 5:54p		High
Mon 12:10a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:39a		High
Sun 3:42p		Low
Sun 10:31p		High
Mon 4:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:39a		High
Sun 11:58a		Low
Sun 6:37p		High
Mon 12:31a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:13a		High
Sun 2:49p		Low
Sun 10:05p		High
Mon 3:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 12:43p		Low
Sun 7:08p		High
Mon 1:09a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:13a		High
Sun 11:33a		Low
Sun 6:11p		High
Mon 12:01a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:31a		High
Sun 12:02p		Low
Sun 6:30p		High
Mon 12:21a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:16a		High
Sun 11:38a		Low
Sun 6:06p		High
Mon 12:00a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:20a		High
Sun 12:43p		Low
Sun 7:08p		High
Mon 1:10a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

