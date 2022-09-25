NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/25

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents... Dangerous surf conditions are likely along the Jersey Shore once again, due to increased swell and big waves.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature74° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:09a		Low
Sun 2:21p		High
Sun 8:16p		Low
Mon 2:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:43a		Low
Sun 1:45p		High
Sun 7:50p		Low
Mon 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:57a		Low
Sun 1:57p		High
Sun 8:04p		Low
Mon 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:39a		Low
Sun 1:49p		High
Sun 7:46p		Low
Mon 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:12a		High
Sun 11:49a		Low
Sun 6:26p		High
Sun 11:56p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:58a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:07p		Low
Mon 2:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:46a		High
Sun 10:56a		Low
Sun 6:00p		High
Sun 11:03p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:47a		Low
Sun 2:42p		High
Sun 8:57p		Low
Mon 3:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:47a		Low
Sun 1:46p		High
Sun 7:57p		Low
Mon 2:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:16a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:32p		Low
Mon 2:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:49a		Low
Sun 1:56p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 2:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:53a		Low
Sun 2:48p		High
Sun 9:09p		Low
Mon 3:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Isolated sprinkles early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

