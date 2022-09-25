NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/25
Advisories
—High Risk of Rip Currents... Dangerous surf conditions are likely along the Jersey Shore once again, due to increased swell and big waves.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:09a
|Low
Sun 2:21p
|High
Sun 8:16p
|Low
Mon 2:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:43a
|Low
Sun 1:45p
|High
Sun 7:50p
|Low
Mon 2:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:57a
|Low
Sun 1:57p
|High
Sun 8:04p
|Low
Mon 2:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:39a
|Low
Sun 1:49p
|High
Sun 7:46p
|Low
Mon 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:12a
|High
Sun 11:49a
|Low
Sun 6:26p
|High
Sun 11:56p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:58a
|Low
Sun 2:12p
|High
Sun 8:07p
|Low
Mon 2:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:46a
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 6:00p
|High
Sun 11:03p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:47a
|Low
Sun 2:42p
|High
Sun 8:57p
|Low
Mon 3:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:47a
|Low
Sun 1:46p
|High
Sun 7:57p
|Low
Mon 2:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:16a
|Low
Sun 2:12p
|High
Sun 8:32p
|Low
Mon 2:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:49a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 2:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:53a
|Low
Sun 2:48p
|High
Sun 9:09p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Isolated sprinkles early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.