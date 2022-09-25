NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/25

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents... Dangerous surf conditions are likely along the Jersey Shore once again, due to increased swell and big waves.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Southwest

15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 74° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:09a Low

Sun 2:21p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 2:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:43a Low

Sun 1:45p High

Sun 7:50p Low

Mon 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:57a Low

Sun 1:57p High

Sun 8:04p Low

Mon 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:39a Low

Sun 1:49p High

Sun 7:46p Low

Mon 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:12a High

Sun 11:49a Low

Sun 6:26p High

Sun 11:56p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:58a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:07p Low

Mon 2:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:46a High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 6:00p High

Sun 11:03p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:47a Low

Sun 2:42p High

Sun 8:57p Low

Mon 3:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:47a Low

Sun 1:46p High

Sun 7:57p Low

Mon 2:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:16a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:32p Low

Mon 2:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:49a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 2:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:53a Low

Sun 2:48p High

Sun 9:09p Low

Mon 3:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Isolated sprinkles early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

