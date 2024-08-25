NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/25

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:45a		High
Sun 1:14p		Low
Sun 7:42p		High
Mon 1:40a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:09a		High
Sun 12:48p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 1:14a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:21a		High
Sun 1:02p		Low
Sun 7:18p		High
Mon 1:28a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:13a		High
Sun 12:44p		Low
Sun 7:10p		High
Mon 1:10a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:50a		High
Sun 4:54p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:50a		High
Sun 1:03p		Low
Sun 7:47p		High
Mon 1:32a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:24a		High
Sun 4:01p		Low
Sun 11:21p		High
Mon 4:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:23a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 8:19p		High
Mon 2:20a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:21a		High
Sun 12:47p		Low
Sun 7:19p		High
Mon 1:14a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:45a		High
Sun 1:18p		Low
Sun 7:40p		High
Mon 1:38a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:26a		High
Sun 12:54p		Low
Sun 7:22p		High
Mon 1:18a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:22a		High
Sun 1:54p		Low
Sun 8:14p		High
Mon 2:23a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

