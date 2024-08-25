NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/25

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:45a High

Sun 1:14p Low

Sun 7:42p High

Mon 1:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:09a High

Sun 12:48p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 1:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:21a High

Sun 1:02p Low

Sun 7:18p High

Mon 1:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:13a High

Sun 12:44p Low

Sun 7:10p High

Mon 1:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:50a High

Sun 4:54p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:50a High

Sun 1:03p Low

Sun 7:47p High

Mon 1:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:24a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 11:21p High

Mon 4:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:23a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:21a High

Sun 12:47p Low

Sun 7:19p High

Mon 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:45a High

Sun 1:18p Low

Sun 7:40p High

Mon 1:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:26a High

Sun 12:54p Low

Sun 7:22p High

Mon 1:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:22a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 8:14p High

Mon 2:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

