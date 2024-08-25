NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:45a
|High
Sun 1:14p
|Low
Sun 7:42p
|High
Mon 1:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:09a
|High
Sun 12:48p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 1:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:21a
|High
Sun 1:02p
|Low
Sun 7:18p
|High
Mon 1:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:13a
|High
Sun 12:44p
|Low
Sun 7:10p
|High
Mon 1:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:50a
|High
Sun 4:54p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:50a
|High
Sun 1:03p
|Low
Sun 7:47p
|High
Mon 1:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:24a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 11:21p
|High
Mon 4:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:23a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:21a
|High
Sun 12:47p
|Low
Sun 7:19p
|High
Mon 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:45a
|High
Sun 1:18p
|Low
Sun 7:40p
|High
Mon 1:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:26a
|High
Sun 12:54p
|Low
Sun 7:22p
|High
Mon 1:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:22a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 8:14p
|High
Mon 2:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
