NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/22
Advisories
—A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Monmouth, Middlesex, eastern Union, eastern Essex, Hudson, and Bergen counties.
—A Coastal Flood Advisory is posted for most locales, with one or two more rounds of tidal flooding expected.
—A High Risk of Rip Currents will continue along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.
—A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect, as additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of streets and other low-lying areas.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
16 - 24 mph (Gust 61 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 53 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:45pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:25a
|Low
Sun 2:37p
|High
Sun 8:43p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:59a
|Low
Sun 2:01p
|High
Sun 8:17p
|Low
Mon 2:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:13a
|Low
Sun 2:13p
|High
Sun 8:31p
|Low
Mon 2:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:55a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:13p
|Low
Mon 2:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:32a
|High
Sun 12:05p
|Low
Sun 6:42p
|High
Mon 12:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:14a
|Low
Sun 2:31p
|High
Sun 8:35p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:06a
|High
Sun 11:12a
|Low
Sun 6:16p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:57a
|Low
Sun 2:51p
|High
Sun 9:17p
|Low
Mon 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:05a
|Low
Sun 2:04p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:33a
|Low
Sun 2:25p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 3:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:14a
|Low
Sun 2:10p
|High
Sun 8:36p
|Low
Mon 2:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:11a
|Low
Sun 3:07p
|High
Sun 9:33p
|Low
Mon 3:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
TODAY: Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).