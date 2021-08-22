NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/22

Hurricane Henri's ominous sky over the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Atlantic City. (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

—A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Monmouth, Middlesex, eastern Union, eastern Essex, Hudson, and Bergen counties.
—A Coastal Flood Advisory is posted for most locales, with one or two more rounds of tidal flooding expected.
—A High Risk of Rip Currents will continue along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.
—A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect, as additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of streets and other low-lying areas.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature79° - 82°
WindsFrom the Southwest
16 - 24 mph (Gust 61 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 53 knots)
Waves3 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:45pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:25a		Low
Sun 2:37p		High
Sun 8:43p		Low
Mon 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:59a		Low
Sun 2:01p		High
Sun 8:17p		Low
Mon 2:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:13a		Low
Sun 2:13p		High
Sun 8:31p		Low
Mon 2:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:55a		Low
Sun 2:05p		High
Sun 8:13p		Low
Mon 2:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:32a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 6:42p		High
Mon 12:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:14a		Low
Sun 2:31p		High
Sun 8:35p		Low
Mon 3:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:06a		High
Sun 11:12a		Low
Sun 6:16p		High
Sun 11:30p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:57a		Low
Sun 2:51p		High
Sun 9:17p		Low
Mon 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:05a		Low
Sun 2:04p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 2:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:33a		Low
Sun 2:25p		High
Sun 8:59p		Low
Mon 3:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:14a		Low
Sun 2:10p		High
Sun 8:36p		Low
Mon 2:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:11a		Low
Sun 3:07p		High
Sun 9:33p		Low
Mon 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

TODAY: Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top