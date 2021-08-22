NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/22

Advisories

—A Tropical Storm Warning continues for Monmouth, Middlesex, eastern Union, eastern Essex, Hudson, and Bergen counties.

—A Coastal Flood Advisory is posted for most locales, with one or two more rounds of tidal flooding expected.

—A High Risk of Rip Currents will continue along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.

—A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect, as additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of streets and other low-lying areas.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 79° - 82° Winds From the Southwest

16 - 24 mph (Gust 61 mph)

14 - 21 knots (Gust 53 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:45pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:25a Low

Sun 2:37p High

Sun 8:43p Low

Mon 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:59a Low

Sun 2:01p High

Sun 8:17p Low

Mon 2:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 2:13p High

Sun 8:31p Low

Mon 2:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:55a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:13p Low

Mon 2:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:32a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 6:42p High

Mon 12:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:14a Low

Sun 2:31p High

Sun 8:35p Low

Mon 3:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:06a High

Sun 11:12a Low

Sun 6:16p High

Sun 11:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:57a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 9:17p Low

Mon 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:05a Low

Sun 2:04p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:33a Low

Sun 2:25p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 3:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:14a Low

Sun 2:10p High

Sun 8:36p Low

Mon 2:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:11a Low

Sun 3:07p High

Sun 9:33p Low

Mon 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

TODAY: Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).