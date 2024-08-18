NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/18
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:14a
|Low
Sun 1:21p
|High
Sun 7:33p
|Low
Mon 2:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:48a
|Low
Sun 12:45p
|High
Sun 7:07p
|Low
Mon 1:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:02a
|Low
Sun 12:57p
|High
Sun 7:21p
|Low
Mon 1:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:44a
|Low
Sun 12:49p
|High
Sun 7:03p
|Low
Mon 1:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:25a
|High
Sun 10:54a
|Low
Sun 5:26p
|High
Sun 11:13p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:05a
|Low
Sun 1:15p
|High
Sun 7:25p
|Low
Mon 2:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 10:01a
|Low
Sun 5:00p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 5:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:01a
|Low
Sun 1:45p
|High
Sun 8:25p
|Low
Mon 2:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:51a
|Low
Sun 12:46p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 1:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:09p
|High
Sun 7:52p
|Low
Mon 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:56a
|Low
Sun 12:54p
|High
Sun 7:22p
|Low
Mon 1:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:58a
|Low
Sun 1:47p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and SE 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto