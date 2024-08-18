NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/18

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature76° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 7:14a		Low
Sun 1:21p		High
Sun 7:33p		Low
Mon 2:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:48a		Low
Sun 12:45p		High
Sun 7:07p		Low
Mon 1:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:02a		Low
Sun 12:57p		High
Sun 7:21p		Low
Mon 1:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:44a		Low
Sun 12:49p		High
Sun 7:03p		Low
Mon 1:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:25a		High
Sun 10:54a		Low
Sun 5:26p		High
Sun 11:13p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:05a		Low
Sun 1:15p		High
Sun 7:25p		Low
Mon 2:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 10:01a		Low
Sun 5:00p		High
Sun 10:20p		Low
Mon 5:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:01a		Low
Sun 1:45p		High
Sun 8:25p		Low
Mon 2:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:51a		Low
Sun 12:46p		High
Sun 7:14p		Low
Mon 1:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 7:16a		Low
Sun 1:09p		High
Sun 7:52p		Low
Mon 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:56a		Low
Sun 12:54p		High
Sun 7:22p		Low
Mon 1:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:58a		Low
Sun 1:47p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and SE 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

