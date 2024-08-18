NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/18

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the South

13 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

11 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 76° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:14a Low

Sun 1:21p High

Sun 7:33p Low

Mon 2:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:48a Low

Sun 12:45p High

Sun 7:07p Low

Mon 1:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:02a Low

Sun 12:57p High

Sun 7:21p Low

Mon 1:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:44a Low

Sun 12:49p High

Sun 7:03p Low

Mon 1:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:25a High

Sun 10:54a Low

Sun 5:26p High

Sun 11:13p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:05a Low

Sun 1:15p High

Sun 7:25p Low

Mon 2:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 10:01a Low

Sun 5:00p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 5:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:01a Low

Sun 1:45p High

Sun 8:25p Low

Mon 2:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:51a Low

Sun 12:46p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 1:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:09p High

Sun 7:52p Low

Mon 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:56a Low

Sun 12:54p High

Sun 7:22p Low

Mon 1:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:58a Low

Sun 1:47p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and SE 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto