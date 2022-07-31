NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/31

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/31

(Jen Ursillo)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:28a		Low
Sun 4:27p		High
Sun 10:21p		Low
Mon 5:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:02a		Low
Sun 3:51p		High
Sun 9:55p		Low
Mon 4:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:16a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:09p		Low
Mon 4:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:58a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 9:51p		Low
Mon 4:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:34a		High
Sun 2:08p		Low
Sun 8:32p		High
Mon 2:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:14a		Low
Sun 4:11p		High
Sun 10:14p		Low
Mon 4:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:08a		High
Sun 1:15p		Low
Sun 8:06p		High
Mon 1:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:01a		High
Sun 11:06a		Low
Sun 4:45p		High
Sun 11:08p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 3:50p		High
Sun 10:06p		Low
Mon 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:35a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:45p		Low
Mon 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:02a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 10:16p		Low
Mon 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 11:09a		Low
Sun 4:56p		High
Sun 11:20p		Low
Mon 5:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely after midnight.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top