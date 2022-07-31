NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:28a
|Low
Sun 4:27p
|High
Sun 10:21p
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:02a
|Low
Sun 3:51p
|High
Sun 9:55p
|Low
Mon 4:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:16a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:09p
|Low
Mon 4:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 9:51p
|Low
Mon 4:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:34a
|High
Sun 2:08p
|Low
Sun 8:32p
|High
Mon 2:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:14a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:14p
|Low
Mon 4:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:08a
|High
Sun 1:15p
|Low
Sun 8:06p
|High
Mon 1:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:01a
|High
Sun 11:06a
|Low
Sun 4:45p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 3:50p
|High
Sun 10:06p
|Low
Mon 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:35a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:45p
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:02a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 10:16p
|Low
Mon 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 11:09a
|Low
Sun 4:56p
|High
Sun 11:20p
|Low
Mon 5:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely after midnight.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.