NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:28a Low

Sun 4:27p High

Sun 10:21p Low

Mon 5:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:02a Low

Sun 3:51p High

Sun 9:55p Low

Mon 4:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:16a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:09p Low

Mon 4:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:58a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 9:51p Low

Mon 4:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:34a High

Sun 2:08p Low

Sun 8:32p High

Mon 2:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:14a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:14p Low

Mon 4:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:08a High

Sun 1:15p Low

Sun 8:06p High

Mon 1:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:01a High

Sun 11:06a Low

Sun 4:45p High

Sun 11:08p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 3:50p High

Sun 10:06p Low

Mon 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:35a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:45p Low

Mon 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:02a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 10:16p Low

Mon 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 11:09a Low

Sun 4:56p High

Sun 11:20p Low

Mon 5:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds this morning, becoming light.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely after midnight.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

