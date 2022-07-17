NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/17

Sailboats on Barnegat Bay in Lavallette (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:24pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:33a		High
Sun 11:44a		Low
Sun 5:48p		High
Mon 12:01a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:18a		Low
Sun 5:12p		High
Sun 11:35p		Low
Mon 5:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:09a		High
Sun 11:32a		Low
Sun 5:24p		High
Sun 11:49p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:01a		High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 5:16p		High
Sun 11:31p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:38a		High
Sun 3:24p		Low
Sun 9:53p		High
Mon 3:41a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:36a		High
Sun 11:33a		Low
Sun 5:47p		High
Sun 11:50p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:12a		High
Sun 2:31p		Low
Sun 9:27p		High
Mon 2:48a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:03a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 6:09p		High
Mon 12:30a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:10a		High
Sun 11:18a		Low
Sun 5:19p		High
Sun 11:34p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:36a		High
Sun 11:49a		Low
Sun 5:42p		High
Mon 12:10a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:16a		High
Sun 11:25a		Low
Sun 5:20p		High
Sun 11:43p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 12:24p		Low
Sun 6:18p		High
Mon 12:44a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming around 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

