NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/17
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:33a
|High
Sun 11:44a
|Low
Sun 5:48p
|High
Mon 12:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:35p
|Low
Mon 5:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:09a
|High
Sun 11:32a
|Low
Sun 5:24p
|High
Sun 11:49p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:01a
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:16p
|High
Sun 11:31p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:38a
|High
Sun 3:24p
|Low
Sun 9:53p
|High
Mon 3:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 5:47p
|High
Sun 11:50p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:12a
|High
Sun 2:31p
|Low
Sun 9:27p
|High
Mon 2:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:03a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 6:09p
|High
Mon 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 5:19p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:49a
|Low
Sun 5:42p
|High
Mon 12:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|High
Sun 11:25a
|Low
Sun 5:20p
|High
Sun 11:43p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 12:24p
|Low
Sun 6:18p
|High
Mon 12:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming around 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.