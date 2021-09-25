NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|High
Sat 11:21a
|Low
Sat 5:44p
|High
Sat 11:51p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:55a
|Low
Sat 5:08p
|High
Sat 11:25p
|Low
Sun 4:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:09a
|Low
Sat 5:20p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:51a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:21p
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:07a
|High
Sat 3:01p
|Low
Sat 9:49p
|High
Sun 3:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|High
Sat 11:16a
|Low
Sat 5:49p
|High
Sat 11:43p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 2:08p
|Low
Sat 9:23p
|High
Sun 2:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|High
Sat 12:00p
|Low
Sat 6:17p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:53a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:16p
|Low
Sun 5:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:21a
|Low
Sat 5:41p
|High
Sat 11:40p
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:58a
|Low
Sat 5:17p
|High
Sat 11:18p
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:41a
|High
Sat 12:02p
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sun 12:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late in the evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).