NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 72° - 75° Winds From the West

7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:02a High

Sat 11:21a Low

Sat 5:44p High

Sat 11:51p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:55a Low

Sat 5:08p High

Sat 11:25p Low

Sun 4:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:09a Low

Sat 5:20p High

Sat 11:39p Low

Sun 5:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:51a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:21p Low

Sun 5:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:07a High

Sat 3:01p Low

Sat 9:49p High

Sun 3:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:16a Low

Sat 5:49p High

Sat 11:43p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 2:08p Low

Sat 9:23p High

Sun 2:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 12:00p Low

Sat 6:17p High

Sun 12:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:53a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:16p Low

Sun 5:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:21a Low

Sat 5:41p High

Sat 11:40p Low

Sun 5:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:58a Low

Sat 5:17p High

Sat 11:18p Low

Sun 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:41a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sun 12:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late in the evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).