NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/25

Asbury Park boardwalk (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature72° - 75°
WindsFrom the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:02a		High
Sat 11:21a		Low
Sat 5:44p		High
Sat 11:51p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:55a		Low
Sat 5:08p		High
Sat 11:25p		Low
Sun 4:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:09a		Low
Sat 5:20p		High
Sat 11:39p		Low
Sun 5:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:51a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:21p		Low
Sun 5:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:07a		High
Sat 3:01p		Low
Sat 9:49p		High
Sun 3:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:16a		Low
Sat 5:49p		High
Sat 11:43p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:41a		High
Sat 2:08p		Low
Sat 9:23p		High
Sun 2:38a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 12:00p		Low
Sat 6:17p		High
Sun 12:20a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:53a		Low
Sat 5:23p		High
Sat 11:16p		Low
Sun 5:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 11:21a		Low
Sat 5:41p		High
Sat 11:40p		Low
Sun 5:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:58a		Low
Sat 5:17p		High
Sat 11:18p		Low
Sun 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:41a		High
Sat 12:02p		Low
Sat 6:22p		High
Sun 12:26a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late in the evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

