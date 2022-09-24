NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/24
Advisories
—High Risk of Rip Currents for the Jersey Shore once again. Surf conditions will be very rough and very dangerous.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:33a
|Low
Sat 1:37p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 2:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:07a
|Low
Sat 1:01p
|High
Sat 7:14p
|Low
Sun 1:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:21a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:28p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:03a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:10p
|Low
Sun 1:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 11:13a
|Low
Sat 5:42p
|High
Sat 11:20p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:20a
|Low
Sat 1:27p
|High
Sat 7:28p
|Low
Sun 2:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:08a
|High
Sat 10:20a
|Low
Sat 5:16p
|High
Sat 10:27p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:07a
|Low
Sat 1:58p
|High
Sat 8:17p
|Low
Sun 2:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:11a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:21p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:34a
|Low
Sat 1:29p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:13a
|Low
Sat 1:16p
|High
Sat 7:30p
|Low
Sun 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:14a
|Low
Sat 2:07p
|High
Sat 8:30p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.