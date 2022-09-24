NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/24

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents for the Jersey Shore once again. Surf conditions will be very rough and very dangerous.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the West

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:33a Low

Sat 1:37p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:07a Low

Sat 1:01p High

Sat 7:14p Low

Sun 1:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:21a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:28p Low

Sun 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:03a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:10p Low

Sun 1:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 11:13a Low

Sat 5:42p High

Sat 11:20p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:20a Low

Sat 1:27p High

Sat 7:28p Low

Sun 2:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:08a High

Sat 10:20a Low

Sat 5:16p High

Sat 10:27p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:07a Low

Sat 1:58p High

Sat 8:17p Low

Sun 2:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:11a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:21p Low

Sun 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:34a Low

Sat 1:29p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:13a Low

Sat 1:16p High

Sat 7:30p Low

Sun 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:14a Low

Sat 2:07p High

Sat 8:30p Low

Sun 2:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

